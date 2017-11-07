Local coverage: Links to election results around the state
We are rounding up the results of top-of-the-ticket races around the state and linking to local news stories on those races.
There are at least elections for 32 mayors and 93 first selectmen around the state, but 30 of these elections are a done deal because only one candidate is running.
We’re also compiling results from the secretary of the state’s online election night reporting system, which includes the full slate for each town, but reporting by the towns is optional, so it’s likely that not all towns will report data in a timely manner.
Ansonia: David Cassetti, R, Valley Independent
Barkhamsted: Donald S. Stein, D, Republican American
Berlin: Mark Kaczynski, R, New Britain Herald
Bethel: Matthew S. Knickerbocker, D, News Times
Bethlehem: Leonard J. Assard *, D & R, Connecticut Mirror
Branford: James B. Cosgrove, R, Branford Eagle
Bridgewater: Curtis S. Read, D, News Times
Bristol: Ellen Zoppo-Sassu, D, Bristol Press
Brookfield: Steve Dunn, D, News Times
Brooklyn: Rick Ives, D, The Bulletin
Canterbury: Chris Lippke, R, The Bulletin
Clinton: Christine Goupil, D, New Haven Register
Colchester: Arthur P. Shilosky *, D & R, The Bulletin
Colebrook: Thomas D. McKeon *, D & R, Republican American
Cornwall: Gordon M. Ridgway *, D, Republican American
Cromwell: Enzo Faienza, R, The Middletown Press
Danbury: Mark D. Boughton, R, News Times
Darien: Jayme Stevenson, R, Darien Times
Derby: Richard Dziekan, R, Valley Independent
East Hartford: Marcia A. Leclerc *, D, Hartford Courant
East Haven: Joseph Maturo Jr., R, New Haven Register
Easton: Adam Dunsby *, R, Easton Courier
Ellington: Lori Spielman, R, Journal Inquirer
Enfield: Republican control, R, Journal Inquirer
Franklin: Grant, Charles, D, The Bulletin
Glastonbury: Democratic control, D, Hartford Courant
Goshen: Robert P. Valentine *, R, Republican American
Granby: Scott B. Kuhnly *, R, Granby Patch
Griswold: Todd Babbitt, D, The Bulletin
Groton: Democratic control, D, The Day
Haddam: Lizz Milardo, R, The Middletown Press
Hamden: Curt Leng, D, New Haven Register
Harwinton: Michael R. Criss, R, Republican American
Lebanon: Betsy Petrie, D, The Bulletin
Ledyard: Fred Allyn III *, R, The Day
Lisbon: Thomas W. Sparkman *, R, The Bulletin
Lyme: Steven Mattson, D, The Day
Madison: Tom Banisch *, R, Madison Patch
Manchester: Democratic control, D, Journal Inquirer
Meriden: Kevin Scarpati, U, Record Journal
Middlebury: Edward B. St. John, R, Republican American
Milford: Benjamin Blake *, D, Connecticut Post
Naugatuck: Pete Hess*, D, Citizen’s News
New Britain: Erin Stewart, R, New Britain Herald
New Canaan: Kevin Moynihan, R, New Canaan Advertiser
New Fairfield: Pat Del Monaco, D, News Times
New Haven: Toni N. Harp, D, New Haven Independent
New Milford: Pete Bass, R, News Times
Newington: Roy Zartarian, R, New Britain Herald
Newtown: Daniel Rosenthal, D, News Times
North Stonington: Michael A. Urgo, D, The Day
Norwalk: Harry Rilling, D, Norwalk Hour
Norwich: Peter Nystrom, R, Norwich Bulletin
Old Lyme: Bonnie Reemsnyder, D, The Day
Plainfield: Cathy Tendrich, D, The Bulletin
Pomfret: Maureen Nicholson, D, The Bulletin
Portland: Susan Bransfield, D, The Middletown Press
Preston: Robert Congdon *, D & R, The Day
Prospect: Robert J. Chatfield *, R, Citizen’s News
Putnam: Norman Barney Seney, R, Norwich Bulletin
Redding: Julia Pemberton *, D, Daily Voice
Salisbury: Curtis Rand *, D, Republican American
Seymour: Kurt W. Miller *, R, New Haven Register
Shelton: Mark Lauretti *, R, Connecticut Post
Sherman: Don Lowe, D, News Times
Somers: Bud Knor, R, Journal Inquirer
South Windsor: Democratic control, D, Journal Inquirer
Southington: Democratic control, D, Record Journal
Southbury: Jeffrey A. Manville *, R, Republican American
Sprague: Cathy Osten, D, The Bulletin
Stafford: Mary Mitta, R, Journal Inquirer
Stamford: David Martin, D, Stamford Advocate
Sterling: Russell M. Gray *, R, The Bulletin
Stratford: Laura Hoydick, R, Connecticut Post
Suffield: Melissa M. Mack *, D, Journal Inquirer
Thomaston: Edmond Mone *, R, Republican American
Tolland: Republican control, R, Journal Inquirer
Torrington: Elinor Carbone, R, Republican American
Trumbull: Vicki Testoro, D, Trumbull Times
Vernon: Dan Champagne, R, Journal Inquirer
Voluntown: Tracey Hanson, D, The Bulletin
Wallingford: Mayor William Dickinson, R, Record Journal
Warren: Craig Nelson *, R, Register Citizen
Westport: Jim Marpe, R, Connecticut Post
Windsor: Democratic control, D, Journal Inquirer
Wolcott: Thomas G. Dunn *, U, Republican American
Woodstock: Mike Alberts, R, The Bulletin