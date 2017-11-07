Local coverage: Links to election results around the state

We are rounding up the results of top-of-the-ticket races around the state and linking to local news stories on those races. 

There are at least elections for 32 mayors and 93 first selectmen around the state, but 30 of these elections are a done deal because only one candidate is running.

We’re also compiling results from the secretary of the state’s online election night reporting system, which includes the full slate for each town, but reporting by the towns is optional, so it’s likely that not all towns will report data in a timely manner.

  • Ansonia: David Cassetti, R, Valley Independent
  • Barkhamsted: Donald S. Stein, D, Republican American
  • Berlin: Mark Kaczynski, R, New Britain Herald
  • Bethel: Matthew S. Knickerbocker, D, News Times
  • Bethlehem: Leonard J. Assard *, D & R, Connecticut Mirror
  • Branford: James B. Cosgrove, R, Branford Eagle
  • Bridgewater: Curtis S. Read, D, News Times
  • Bristol: Ellen Zoppo-Sassu, D, Bristol Press
  • Brookfield: Steve Dunn, D, News Times
  • Brooklyn: Rick Ives, D, The Bulletin
  • Canterbury: Chris Lippke, R, The Bulletin
  • Clinton: Christine Goupil, D, New Haven Register
  • Colchester: Arthur P. Shilosky *, D & R, The Bulletin
  • Colebrook: Thomas D. McKeon *, D & R, Republican American
  • Cornwall: Gordon M. Ridgway *, D, Republican American
  • Cromwell: Enzo Faienza, R, The Middletown Press
  • Danbury: Mark D. Boughton, R, News Times
  • Darien: Jayme Stevenson, R, Darien Times
  • Derby: Richard Dziekan, R, Valley Independent
  • East Hartford: Marcia A. Leclerc *, D, Hartford Courant
  • East Haven: Joseph Maturo Jr., R, New Haven Register
  • Easton: Adam Dunsby *, R, Easton Courier
  • Ellington: Lori Spielman, R, Journal Inquirer
  • Enfield: Republican control, R, Journal Inquirer
  • Franklin: Grant, Charles, D, The Bulletin
  • Glastonbury: Democratic control, D, Hartford Courant
  • Goshen: Robert P. Valentine *, R, Republican American
  • Granby: Scott B. Kuhnly *, R, Granby Patch
  • Griswold: Todd Babbitt, D, The Bulletin
  • Groton: Democratic control, D, The Day
  • Haddam: Lizz Milardo, R, The Middletown Press
  • Hamden: Curt Leng, D, New Haven Register
  • Harwinton: Michael R. Criss, R, Republican American
  • Lebanon: Betsy Petrie, D, The Bulletin
  • Ledyard: Fred Allyn III *, R, The Day
  • Lisbon: Thomas W. Sparkman *, R, The Bulletin
  • Lyme: Steven Mattson, D, The Day
  • Madison: Tom Banisch *, R, Madison Patch
  • Manchester: Democratic control, D, Journal Inquirer
  • Meriden: Kevin Scarpati, U, Record Journal
  • Middlebury: Edward B. St. John, R, Republican American
  • Milford: Benjamin Blake *, D, Connecticut Post
  • Naugatuck: Pete Hess*, D, Citizen’s News
  • New Britain: Erin Stewart, R, New Britain Herald
  • New Canaan: Kevin Moynihan, R, New Canaan Advertiser
  • New Fairfield: Pat Del Monaco, D, News Times
  • New Haven: Toni N. Harp, D, New Haven Independent
  • New Milford: Pete Bass, R, News Times
  • Newington: Roy Zartarian, R, New Britain Herald
  • Newtown: Daniel Rosenthal, D, News Times
  • North Stonington: Michael A. Urgo, D, The Day
  • Norwalk: Harry Rilling, D, Norwalk Hour
  • Norwich: Peter Nystrom, R, Norwich Bulletin
  • Old Lyme: Bonnie Reemsnyder, D, The Day
  • Plainfield: Cathy Tendrich, D, The Bulletin
  • Pomfret: Maureen Nicholson, D, The Bulletin
  • Portland: Susan Bransfield, D, The Middletown Press
  • Preston: Robert Congdon *, D & R, The Day
  • Prospect: Robert J. Chatfield *, R, Citizen’s News
  • Putnam: Norman Barney Seney, R, Norwich Bulletin
  • Redding: Julia Pemberton *, D, Daily Voice
  • Salisbury: Curtis Rand *, D, Republican American
  • Seymour: Kurt W. Miller *, R, New Haven Register
  • Shelton: Mark Lauretti *, R, Connecticut Post
  • Sherman: Don Lowe, D, News Times
  • Somers: Bud Knor, R, Journal Inquirer
  • South Windsor: Democratic control, D, Journal Inquirer
  • Southington: Democratic control, D, Record Journal
  • Southbury: Jeffrey A. Manville *, R, Republican American
  • Sprague: Cathy Osten, D, The Bulletin
  • Stafford: Mary Mitta, R, Journal Inquirer
  • Stamford: David Martin, D, Stamford Advocate
  • Sterling: Russell M. Gray *, R, The Bulletin
  • Stratford: Laura Hoydick, R, Connecticut Post
  • Suffield: Melissa M. Mack *, D, Journal Inquirer
  • Thomaston: Edmond Mone *, R, Republican American
  • Tolland: Republican control, R, Journal Inquirer
  • Torrington: Elinor Carbone, R, Republican American
  • Trumbull: Vicki Testoro, D, Trumbull Times
  • Vernon: Dan Champagne, R, Journal Inquirer
  • Voluntown: Tracey Hanson, D, The Bulletin
  • Wallingford: Mayor William Dickinson, R, Record Journal
  • Warren: Craig Nelson *, R, Register Citizen
  • Westport: Jim Marpe, R, Connecticut Post
  • Windsor: Democratic control, D, Journal Inquirer
  • Wolcott: Thomas G. Dunn *, U, Republican American
  • Woodstock: Mike Alberts, R, The Bulletin
