Local coverage: Links to election results around the state

We are rounding up the results of top-of-the-ticket races around the state and linking to local news stories on those races.

There are at least elections for 32 mayors and 93 first selectmen around the state, but 30 of these elections are a done deal because only one candidate is running.

We’re also compiling results from the secretary of the state’s online election night reporting system, which includes the full slate for each town, but reporting by the towns is optional, so it’s likely that not all towns will report data in a timely manner.

Ansonia: David Cassetti, R, Valley Independent

Barkhamsted: Donald S. Stein, D, Republican American

Berlin: Mark Kaczynski, R, New Britain Herald

Bethel: Matthew S. Knickerbocker, D, News Times

Bethlehem: Leonard J. Assard *, D & R, Connecticut Mirror

Branford: James B. Cosgrove, R, Branford Eagle

Bridgewater: Curtis S. Read, D, News Times

Bristol: Ellen Zoppo-Sassu, D, Bristol Press

Brookfield: Steve Dunn, D, News Times

Brooklyn: Rick Ives, D, The Bulletin

Canterbury: Chris Lippke, R, The Bulletin

Clinton: Christine Goupil, D, New Haven Register

Colchester: Arthur P. Shilosky *, D & R, The Bulletin

Colebrook: Thomas D. McKeon *, D & R, Republican American

Cornwall: Gordon M. Ridgway *, D, Republican American

Cromwell: Enzo Faienza, R, The Middletown Press

Danbury: Mark D. Boughton, R, News Times

Darien: Jayme Stevenson, R, Darien Times

Derby: Richard Dziekan, R, Valley Independent

East Hartford: Marcia A. Leclerc *, D, Hartford Courant

East Haven: Joseph Maturo Jr., R, New Haven Register

Easton: Adam Dunsby *, R, Easton Courier

Ellington: Lori Spielman, R, Journal Inquirer

Enfield: Republican control, R, Journal Inquirer

Glastonbury: Democratic control, D, Hartford Courant

Goshen: Robert P. Valentine *, R, Republican American

Granby: Scott B. Kuhnly *, R, Granby Patch

Griswold: Todd Babbitt, D, The Bulletin

Groton: Democratic control, D, The Day

Haddam: Lizz Milardo, R, The Middletown Press

Hamden: Curt Leng, D, New Haven Register

Harwinton: Michael R. Criss, R, Republican American

Lebanon: Betsy Petrie, D, The Bulletin

Ledyard: Fred Allyn III *, R, The Day

Lisbon: Thomas W. Sparkman *, R, The Bulletin

Lyme: Steven Mattson, D, The Day

Madison: Tom Banisch *, R, Madison Patch

Manchester: Democratic control, D, Journal Inquirer

Meriden: Kevin Scarpati, U, Record Journal

Middlebury: Edward B. St. John, R, Republican American

Milford: Benjamin Blake *, D, Connecticut Post

New Britain: Erin Stewart, R, New Britain Herald

New Canaan: Kevin Moynihan, R, New Canaan Advertiser

New Fairfield: Pat Del Monaco, D, News Times

New Haven: Toni N. Harp, D, New Haven Independent

New Milford: Pete Bass, R, News Times

Newington: Roy Zartarian, R, New Britain Herald

Newtown: Daniel Rosenthal, D, News Times

North Stonington: Michael A. Urgo, D, The Day

Norwalk: Harry Rilling, D, Norwalk Hour

Norwich: Peter Nystrom, R, Norwich Bulletin

Old Lyme: Bonnie Reemsnyder, D, The Day

Plainfield: Cathy Tendrich, D, The Bulletin

Pomfret: Maureen Nicholson, D, The Bulletin

Portland: Susan Bransfield, D, The Middletown Press

Preston: Robert Congdon *, D & R, The Day

Prospect: Robert J. Chatfield *, R, Citizen’s News

Putnam: Norman Barney Seney, R, Norwich Bulletin

Redding: Julia Pemberton *, D, Daily Voice

Salisbury: Curtis Rand *, D, Republican American

Seymour: Kurt W. Miller *, R, New Haven Register

Shelton: Mark Lauretti *, R, Connecticut Post

Sherman: Don Lowe, D, News Times

Somers: Bud Knor, R, Journal Inquirer

South Windsor: Democratic control, D, Journal Inquirer

Southington: Democratic control, D, Record Journal

Southbury: Jeffrey A. Manville *, R, Republican American

Sprague: Cathy Osten, D, The Bulletin

Stafford: Mary Mitta, R, Journal Inquirer

Stamford: David Martin, D, Stamford Advocate

Sterling: Russell M. Gray *, R, The Bulletin

Stratford: Laura Hoydick, R, Connecticut Post

Suffield: Melissa M. Mack *, D, Journal Inquirer

Thomaston: Edmond Mone *, R, Republican American

Tolland: Republican control, R, Journal Inquirer

Torrington: Elinor Carbone, R, Republican American

Trumbull: Vicki Testoro, D, Trumbull Times

Vernon: Dan Champagne, R, Journal Inquirer

Voluntown: Tracey Hanson, D, The Bulletin

Wallingford: Mayor William Dickinson, R, Record Journal

Warren: Craig Nelson *, R, Register Citizen

Westport: Jim Marpe, R, Connecticut Post

Windsor: Democratic control, D, Journal Inquirer

Wolcott: Thomas G. Dunn *, U, Republican American

Woodstock: Mike Alberts, R, The Bulletin