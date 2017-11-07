Election results reported by municipalities

Below you’ll find unofficial election results from municipal races around the state as they are posted on the secretary of the state’s election night reporting system.

Use of the system by municipalities is optional for this election, so the completeness and speed with which the data are entered is entirely up to each town’s election officials.

Since headlines will pop up on local news sites around the state faster than results will be entered in the state’s electronic system, we’re also compiling links to local coverage from around the state, which you can find here.