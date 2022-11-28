Every Giving Tuesday is a celebration of CT Mirror’s in-depth, impact stories and the reporters who write them.

This year that team of reporters is bigger than it has ever been, thanks to readers like you who create CT Mirror reporting through their financial support.

Just how big is the CT Mirror team now? Here’s a look:

And with of your financial support, you can expect to see this team grow even more by Giving Tuesday next year.

Will you join us today to celebrate this year’s journalism and ensure that it continues in the next?

Show CT Mirror reporters how much you trust and value their work. Make a tax-deductible gift here.

Every gift made on Giving Tuesday will be doubled (up to $5,000 per gift)! Don’t miss this opportunity to double your impact.

Thanks for choosing to join in the work of The Connecticut Mirror on Giving Tuesday.