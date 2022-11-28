CT Mirror is raising $25,000 in 24 hours to keep our nonprofit newsroom growing in 2023 and beyond. Make your tax-deductible gift here. The Connecticut Mirror

Every Giving Tuesday is a celebration of CT Mirror's in-depth, impact stories and the reporters who write them.

This year that team of reporters is bigger than it has ever been.

Just how big is the CT Mirror team now? Here’s a look:

Newsroom Team

Elizabeth Hamilton

Executive Editor

Stephen Busemeyer

Managing Editor

Mercy A. Quaye

Community Editorial Board Editor / Columnist

Dave Altimari

Investigative Reporter

Jessica Bravo

General Assignment Reporter

Andrew Brown

Investigative Reporter

Jenna Carlesso

Health Reporter

Tom Condon

Urban & Regional Issues Reporter

John Dankosky

Event / Podcast Host

Jaden Edison

Justice Reporter

Katy Golvala

Investigative Reporter

Lisa Hagen

Federal Policy Reporter

Harriet Jones

Podcast / Student Voice Editor

Yehyun Kim

Photojournalist

José Luis Martínez

Data Reporter

Ginny Monk

Housing and Children's Issues Reporter

Mark Pazniokas

Capitol Bureau Chief

Keith M. Phaneuf

State Budget Reporter

Erica E. Phillips

Economic Development Reporter

Jan Ellen Spiegel

Energy & Environment Reporter

Paul Stern

Viewpoints Editor

Business Team

Bruce Putterman

CEO / Publisher

Clare Dignan

Development Officer

Christine Nilson

Engagement Officer

Kyle Constable

Director of Membership

Gabby DeBenedictis

Audience Engagement Specialist

Esther Ju

Audience Engagement Intern

Nicole McIsaac

Audience Engagement Intern

Briana Nelson

Community Engagement Intern

And with of your financial support, you can expect to see this team grow even more by Giving Tuesday next year.

Kyle Constable
Director of Membership

kconstable@ctmirror.org

Kyle is CT Mirror's Director of Membership and Digital Innovation. His newsroom experience includes roles as a freelance reporter and then a full-time general assignment reporter at CT Mirror and as State Capitol beat writer for UConn's Daily Campus. He graduated from UConn with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2017.