A lot of disagreement over a lot of issues in a week of heated politics. Issues both financial and personal are emerging as Connecticut’s political season matures. Continue Reading →
A new vision for New Haven: five Long Wharf districts
New Haven won’t have just one Long Wharf district if an ambitious new plan takes form. It will have five urban, walkable Long Wharfs connected by a ribbon-like park. Continue Reading →
The Trump appointee behind the move to add a citizenship question to the census
In December, the Department of Justice requested that the Census Bureau add a question to the 2020 survey that would ask respondents to reveal whether they are U.S. citizens. It is a highly controversial request, so who is actually driving the policy change? Continue Reading →
Gun violence and financial distress…What to do?
There was considerable talk but no concrete action on resolving Connecticut’s ongoing budget crisis or responding to the nation’s growing insistence that Congress take steps to reduce gun violence in schools and elsewhere. Continue Reading →
ICE blasted for making courthouse arrests
About two weeks ago, Marco Mendieta, a 24-year-old undocumented immigrant living in the Quinnipiac Meadows neighborhood, was arraigned in New Haven’s state Superior Court for breaking a traffic law. A judge released him without bail, accepting Mendieta’s promise to appear at the next hearing. But Mendieta wasn’t able to keep his word. Before he even left the courthouse, federal immigration authorities picked him up and sent him to a detention facility in Massachusetts. After being shuttled to several different prisons, Mendieta ended up back in Mexico this week. Continue Reading →
Larger role for midwives could improve care for mothers, babies
A groundbreaking study of what midwives can and can’t do in the states where they practice, offers new evidence that empowering them could significantly boost maternal and infant health. Continue Reading →
Debate on gun safety reaching fever pitch
Gun violence – perhaps the most divisive and emotional issue in American politics today – dominated the public conversation with a new energy last week — from Fort Lauderdale to Connecticut to Washington, D.C. Continue Reading →
Census rushes to respond to request to add citizenship question
The Census Bureau is scrambling to respond to a last-minute request by the Justice Department to add a question on citizenship status to the 2020 census, according to hundreds of pages of emails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. Continue Reading →
Florida bloodshed causes Connecticut grief, anger and disgust
The massacre of 17 people at a Florida high school cast another shadow of grief, disgust, frustration and anger over the nation last week. For Connecticut, it brought bitter remembrance of the equally horrifying killings at Sandy Hook elementary school more than five years ago. Continue Reading →
Two reps embody the split on legalizing marijuana
New Haven State Rep. Juan Candelaria got to see firsthand last week the face of opposition to his proposal to legalize recreational use of marijuana: It is suburban. And possibly wearing braces. Continue Reading →
Trump’s budget swings at drug prices with a glancing blow
President Donald Trump’s new budget proposal flirts with combating high prescription drug prices, but industry watchers say the tweaks to Medicare and Medicaid do little more than dance around the edges of lowering the actual prices of drugs. Continue Reading →
California’s regulators to investigate Aetna’s medical coverage decisions
Both of California’s health insurance regulators said they will investigate how Hartford-based Aetna Inc. makes coverage decisions, as the lawsuit of a California man who is suing the nation’s third-largest insurer for improper denial of care headed for opening arguments. Continue Reading →
Fairness in Connecticut is fair game in politics
Fairness, it is fair to say, is in the eye of the beholder; and last Wednesday, delivering his State of the State address, the beholder was Gov. Dannel P. Malloy. Continue Reading →
Labor in New Haven bets on MGM casino for Bridgeport
New Haven’s labor unions are flexing their political muscle to back MGM Resorts’s proposed casino in Bridgeport, as a showdown begins over tribal nations’ competing plans. Continue Reading →
Despite changes undermining the ACA, marketplaces ‘stable’
After much drama leading to this year’s open enrollment for Affordable Care Act coverage — a shorter time frame, a sharply reduced federal budget for marketing and assistance, and confusion resulting from months of repeal-and-replace debate — the final nationwide tally paints a mixed picture. Continue Reading →