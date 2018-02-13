A coalition of legislators and energy-efficiency advocates pledged Tuesday to work to restore at least some of the roughly $175 million stripped from green programs in the new two-year state budget. But none identified offsetting spending cuts or revenue increases. Continue Reading →
CT Dems pan Trump infrastructure plan
WASINGTON – President Donald Trump rolled out his long-awaited infrastructure plan on Monday, which was quickly panned by Connecticut’s Democratic lawmakers, who are backing a rival proposal. Both plans face major challenges on the road to becoming reality. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Environment, Politics, Transportation, Washington, Chris Murphy, Congress, Connecticut Construction Industries Association
Solar is again the flashpoint in CT’s new energy strategy
The final version of Connecticut’s new energy strategy and the bills that would implement it are before the legislature. So is a controversy that has dogged the plan since it was first released – solar policy. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Energy, Environment, Acadia Center, clean energy, climate change, Comprehensive Energy Strategy, Connecticut Green Bank, CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection
DEEP wants sneak environmental permit rule reversed
Slid into last year’s budget during final negotiations was a provision that limits the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to 90 days to either approve or deny a laundry list of nearly four-dozen permits. If DEEP doesn’t take action, the permit automatically goes into effect. DEEP calls the sneak change “awful public policy,” and the fight is on. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Environment, CBIA, Connecticut Fund for the Environment, CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, DEEP, Environment Committe, Rep. J.P. Sredzinski, Rob Klee
CT’s clean energy edge: Going, going . . . or coming back?
Connecticut, once a national leader in clean and renewable energy and energy efficiency, has slipped behind many other states, including its neighbors. Most of the finger-pointing is at the state’s budget problems and questionable choices by the legislature. But the state may have started to lose its energy edge before then. The question is, can it get it back? Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Energy, Environment, A deeper look, Acadia Center, clean energy, climate change, Comprehensive Energy Strategy
Sandy + 5; Irene + 6: Coastal resilience still elusive and expensive
More than six years after Irene, five years after Sandy, and tens of millions of dollars later, Connecticut’s shoreline communities have been slow to embrace resiliency and now look much as they did before the storms hit. But there are exceptions. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Environment, Housing, Land Use, Regional Planning, base flood elevation, Bridgeport, CIRCA, climate change
Malloy, environmentalists blast Trump proposal to open North Atlantic to drilling
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Thursday proposed opening most of the nation’s offshore areas to oil and gas drilling, including areas in the North Atlantic off the New England coast that have been off limits to exploration for decades. That move was roundly denounced by environmental groups, and coastal governors including Dannel P. Malloy. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Energy, Environment, Politics, Washington, Chamber of Commerce, Dannel Malloy, environmentalists, Interior Department
Trump administration scuttling CO rule on portable generators
Portable generators release more carbon monoxide — which is particularly dangerous because it is odorless and invisible — than most cars. As a result, the devices can kill efficiently and quickly, though accidentally; and a federal rule to protect the public may soon be undone. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Environment, Washington
Malloy signs Millstone bill, then questions its need
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy signed a bill Tuesday that allows the state to enhance the profitability of Dominion Energy’s Millstone nuclear power plant in Waterford, while pointedly asserting that Dominion has not convinced his administration any such help is warranted. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Energy, Environment, DEEP, Dominion Energy, Millstone, Millstone Nuclear Power Station, PURA
Millstone bill passes House, goes to governor
After blocking similar bills over two years, the House of Representatives voted 75 to 66 for final passage Thursday of a measure variously derided as a windfall for a major energy company and praised as a responsible first step toward stabilizing the finances of Connecticut’s last nuclear plant. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Energy, Environment, DEEP, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Dominion Energy, Millstone Nuclear Power Station, Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, PURA
House sends veto-proof, bipartisan budget to Malloy
With the final flourish of a veto-proof margin, the House of Representatives voted Thursday to give final legislative passage to an overdue, bipartisan budget crafted without the direct involvement of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Early Childhood Education, Energy, Environment, Health Care, Higher Education, K-12, Politics
Green Bank says the budget plan would effectively shut it down
The Connecticut Green Bank – an international model for funding clean energy projects – says it would have to shut down under the latest budget proposal. The bank says it would lose essentially 100 percent of the funding it uses to leverage much larger amounts of private financing. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Economic Development, Energy, Environment, Bryan Garcia, Catherine Smith, Connecticut Green Bank
Oh, another wrinkle on budget deal: Millstone’s profitability
One of the non-fiscal elements of the tentative budget deal calls for the House Democratic leadership to allow a vote on a bill designed to improve the profitability of Connecticut’s last nuclear power plant, Millstone, the subject of an epic lobbying campaign by its owner, Dominion Energy. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Energy, Environment, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Dominion Energy, Millstone, Millstone Nuclear Power Station, Public Utilities Regulatory Authority
Tentative budget raids CT electric bills, diverts clean energy funds
The tentative state budget deal would strip as much as $175 million from clean energy funds, tapping surcharges on monthly utility bills and raiding a program lauded for leveraging hundreds of millions of dollars in private investments. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Energy, Environment, budget2017, clean energy, Green Bank, RGGI
DEEP taking heat on its proposed changes to solar policy
Provisions in the Connecticut Comprehensive Energy Strategy that would drastically limit the number of solar systems people and businesses can put on their roofs and could change the payment structure for excess electricity those systems generate have riled the state’s solar industry and those who support it. Continue Reading →