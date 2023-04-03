Connecticut’s Elder Care Reckoning

CT’s aging population is growing, but support systems are struggling
Connecticut ranks 4th-highest in the nation in 85 and older population. The state’s network of support systems for seniors is struggling.
Connecticut’s nursing homes are facing an uncertain future
Connecticut’s nursing homes, which have 20,000 residents, are facing pressure from all sides — financial, legal and internal.
Advocates fear rising inequality in CT elder care services
As more CT residents choose elder care outside of nursing homes, advocates worry access to services for the aging will become more unequal.
Home care providers: A growing but unregulated industry
The shift away from long-term care facilities has exposed a home care industry that operates with little oversight.
podcast episodes
PODCAST: Connecticut’s elder care sector needs support
WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Jenna Carlesso to discuss the first part of CT Mirror’s new series on elder care in Connecticut.
PODCAST: Connecticut nursing homes face pressure from all sides
WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Dave Altimari to discuss the second part of CT Mirror’s new series on elder care in Connecticut.
more coverage
CT has no ombudsman for those aging in place
People in nursing facilities have access to CT’s ombudsman program, which investigates complaints. But people being cared for at home don’t.
CT nursing home residents, workers want more staff, transparency
Dozens of advocates testified Thursday on a sweeping bill that would boost mandatory minimum staffing hours in CT nursing homes.
Newtown nursing home report alleges neglect, staffing shortages
CT inspectors found residents at the Athena-owned nursing home left in their beds for hours and in unsanitary conditions.
State noncommittal to nursing homes’ request for more money
The nursing homes asked for $193 million more to help sustain struggling elder care facilities. But legislators want more transparency.
Lawsuits, fines, complaints put pressure on Athena nursing homes
Athena Health Care Systems, one of the biggest long-term care providers in CT, has come under scrutiny in three New England states.