Evictions Reporting Project CT Mirror is working on a series of articles about the effects of eviction on families and children. Sign up to get updates on this project by text or by email.

Find Resources, Meet Reporters

CT Mirror will be hosting two community engagement events in September as part of our reporting process. Come by to talk to a reporter about your story and meet with Legal Aid and other resources.

New Haven Sunday, Sept. 11

Edgewood Park Pavilion

CT-63 & W. Rock Ave.

New Haven, CT Hartford Sunday, Sept. 18

Center Church

60 Gold St.

Hartford, CT

About the Project

As pandemic protections against eviction ended and the state’s rental assistance program stopped taking new applications, evictions in Connecticut rose.

Studies have shown that people of color and women are disproportionately affected by eviction.

Children can also play a role, according to research by Matthew Desmond, principal investigator at Princeton’s Eviction Lab.

The state may more closely scrutinize apartments with children because of issues such as lead poisoning, and child protective services might be called if the home isn’t safe. Children, particularly when there are too many of them in one home, can also be harder on apartments, Desmond says.

Evictions disrupt many parts of life for a child – the place they live, where they go to school, and they can lose their possessions.

If you are or have experienced an eviction and want to share your story with our reporter, you can contact Ginny Monk via email gmonk@ctmirror.org or via text at ‪(860) 554-4613.

Special thanks to the Center for Health Journalism for funding this project.