Major storm to close State Capitol, delay casino vote

With Connecticut closing for business Tuesday in the face of a major snowstorm, the leaders of the General Assembly signed an order Monday that will allow a legislative committee to hold a special meeting Wednesday to vote on casino expansion legislation.

The Public Safety and Security Committee was to vote Tuesday on two casino bills — one authorizing the state’s two federally recognized tribes to open a commercial casino in East Windsor, another creating a competitive process to consider casino expansion.

Under legislative rules, the committee can only meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Its deadline for action is Thursday. Other committees that had been scheduled to meet Tuesday also were granted permission to conduct business Wednesday.

Malloy ordered a statewide travel ban, beginning at 5 a.m. Tuesday. All non-essential state employees were told to stay home.

In an early evening briefing Monday, the governor said the latest forecast called for snow to begin falling after 3 a.m. Tuesday, with blizzard conditions expected by 9 a.m. and white out conditions throughout the day.

Snowfalls are predicted to range from a low of 10 to 15 inches on the southeast coast, with 20 to 28 inches across much of central Connecticut and up to 30 inches in the northwest hills.