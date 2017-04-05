House endorses farm-based breweries in Connecticut

The House of Representatives began moving legislation Wednesday with the passage of a string of bipartisan bills, including measures authorizing farm-based breweries and expanding an “angel investor” tax credit program.

With nine weeks left until the constitutional adjournment deadline of midnight June 7, the House calendar is filling with debate-ready bills as all but three committees have passed their deadlines for reporting legislation to the floor.

The House voted unanimously Wednesday for a bill authorizing farmers to bottle and sell up to 50,000 gallons of beer that they brew on their farms annually, an expansion of the growing craft brewing industry.

The bill requires the farm brewers to use a certain amount of Connecticut-grown hops, barley or other fermentable grains and products. The beer may be advertised and sold as “Connecticut Craft Beer.”

The angel investor bill opens a tax-credit program now reserved for technology companies to businesses in any industry. Angel investors are defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as those who invest between $25,000 and $250,000 in approved businesses.

Qualified investors are eligible for a personal income tax credit up to 25 percent of their investment. The bill passed unanimously.

The House voted 138 to 6 for legislation sought by Stub Hub and other ticket resellers that prohibits venues from selling tickets that cannot be resold.

As a hedge against scalpers and other resellers, some concert venues have been selling electronic tickets that can be redeemed for admission only by the original purchaser.