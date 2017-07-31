Concessions debate begins after offer by holdout Democrats

The fate of a state-employee concessions deal hinged Monday on the ability of Senate Democrats satisfy some demands for unspecified fiscal reforms made by three wary colleagues, any one of whom holds the power to kill the deal by voting with Republicans in the evenly divided Senate.

“We have an offer on the table,” said Sen. Joan Hartley of Waterbury, one of three fiscally conservative Democrats who have been unwilling pledge their vote for concessions worth more than $700 million in the fiscal year that began 30 days ago without a budget.

Hartley declined to give details, nor would she reveal how she intended to vote. But the Senate opened debate at 2:20 p.m., an indication that the Senate leadership believed all 18 Democrats were on board, setting up a tie-breaking vote by the presiding officer, Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman.

Hartley and her fellow holdouts, Sens. Paul Doyle of Wethersfield and Gayle Slossberg of Milford, were absent from the chamber more than 90 minutes after Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, began outlining the case for concessions by SEBAC, the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition.

“SEBAC’s position is it will always be willing to sit down and help the state,” said Osten, who was leader of the correction guard supervisors’ union before her retirement from the Department of Correction.

The trio of Democratic holdouts avoided reporters as they shuttled from the Senate Democratic caucus room off the Senate floor to the corner office of Senate President Pro Tem Martin M. Looney, D-New Haven, after 11:15 a.m.

A resolution accepting the terms of a concession deal negotiated by the administration of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy can be voted up or down, but not amended. Any other demands would have to be addressed in a side deal inserted in the budget or a new piece of legislation at a later date.

The House ratified the concessions a week ago. A single chamber can reject a collectively bargained agreement with labor.

Malloy, whose administration struck the concessions deal with union leaders in late May, projects it would save $1.57 billion over this fiscal year and next combined, and $24.1 billion over the next two decades.

Most workers would accept a three-year wage freeze and three furlough days. About half the value of the deal is in wage concessions, the rest in pension and health changes.

The deal also would:

Double pension contributions for most workers, from 2 to 4 percent.

Create a hybrid pension/defined-contribution plan for future employees.

Increase health care co-payments and premiums, and require active workers to contribute more toward their retirement health care benefit.

And move retirees into a more cost-efficient Medicare Advantage program for health care.

In return for these concessions, the state offered protections against layoffs for four years and extended the basic agreement on pension and health benefits from 2022 to 2027. The extension is a major obstacle to a goal of conservatives: Removing retirement and health benefits from the purview of collective bargaining.

Because Connecticut has one of the worst-funded public-sector retirement benefit programs in the nation, some have argued the state should allow the contract to expire and then dramatically curtail benefits after that.

According to a review of the concession deal by Pew Charitable Trusts, Connecticut is one of only four states where those benefits are bargained. In most places, they are set by statute.

mark pazniokas / ctmirror.org

“This is bad economic policy. This vote will indeed determine which direction the state goes in,” Sen. Scott Frantz, R-Greenwich, said during the debate. “We’re already in a death spiral. This is going to exacerbate that situation.”

Sen. Tim Larson, D-East, urged his colleagues to consider the contributions of unionized state workers when deciding whether these concessions are sufficient to help balance the next state budget.

“I don’t strap on a gun before I come to work every day and I don’t hold prisoners in a cell,” Larson said. “I wonder if there’s ever been a cost analysis of not plowing 84 and trying to get to work?”

With fiscal analysts projecting state finances would run $5.1 billion in deficit over the coming biennium unless adjustments are made, Larson also urged senators to consider the alternatives if the concessions are rejected.

“I don’t have $1.5 billion worth of cuts rolled up my sleeve,” he said.

Sen. Craig Miner, R-Litchfield, said “no one wants a wage freeze,” but he believes many private-sector workers in the private sector would accept that and tougher benefit restrictions to preserve their jobs.

Miner pointed to declining state tax receipts, auto sales and other economic trends as signs Connecticut’s economy is slipping and that businesses are losing confidence in the state’s ability to control spending.

Pointing to a series of dramatic reductions in labor costs achieved in Rhode Island state government in recent years, Miner added that businesses wanted this concessions deal to make similar groundbreaking changes when it comes to the benefits offered to the next generation of Connecticut state employees.

“The truth of the matter is it may not be enough,” he said. They’re waiting for us to make that Rhode Island statement.”

Sen. Beth Bye, D-West Hartford, said she has grown tired of the “state employee bogey-man” theory that public-sector worker benefits just get better and better.

Bye said that Republican Gov. John G. Rowland, locked in much more generous health care and retirement benefits for state workers back in 1997 in a 20-year deal with unions.

A concession deal Malloy negated in 2011 extended the expiration from 2017 to 2022. extend that agreement for five years, through 2022, in return for a concessions package in 2011.}

“The truth is the private-sector has significantly reduced their share of health care benefits (since then) and that has really hurt middle-class workers,” she said.

But Sen. Toni Boucher, R-Wilton, said that while Connecticut did offer very generous benefits to workers for decades, “continuing that practice certainly doesn’t make any sense” in the context of a massive budget deficit.

Boucher noted that even with this deal, Connecticut employees would contribute far less toward their pensions than their counterparts in other states do. The maximum contribution here would rise from 2 to 4 percent of salary, while the national average for state employees is 6.7 percent.