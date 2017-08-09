Senate GOP leader Fasano will not run for governor in ’18

Kyle Constable / CTMirror.org file photo

Senate Republican leader Len Fasano of North Haven said Wednesday he will not join the crowded field of Republicans in the open race for governor in 2018, simplifying life at the Capitol should his House GOP counterpart decide to run.

Fasano, 59, a lawyer elected to the state Senate in 2002, publicized his decision in a press release after informing members of the Senate GOP caucus Tuesday night.

“My original intention was to wait until the state budget was resolved to make a decision about running for governor. But as the budget process has persisted, and it does not seem likely that a vote will take place before the end of the month, I knew it was time to choose my path and let others know where I stand,” Fasano said. “It is only fair to the other hard-working candidates, delegates, the party and the public to be upfront so that others can make important decisions to move the election process forward.”

Fasano’s decision defuses a potential awkward conflict with House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, R-Derby, should she decide to enter the race. Having the leaders of two GOP caucuses in competition for a gubernatorial nomination would have complicated life at the Capitol in the 2018 legislative session.

His statement indicated he would seek another term in 2018: “Connecticut is ready to overcome our challenges and ready to change. I look forward to ushering in that change.”

Seven Republicans already have raised significant funds for potential gubernatorial campaigns in 2018. Four are declared candidates and three have exploratory committees.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, the first Democrat to win a gubernatorial race in Connecticut since 1986, is not seeking a third term. His narrow victories in 2010 and 2014 reinforce the GOP’s belief it can compete in an open race, despite the Democratic advantage in voter registration.