Those with crumbling foundations finally may get some help

Homeowners in eastern Connecticut with crumbling concrete foundations could receive state help to fund costly repairs soon.

The bipartisan budget passed by the state Senate and House last week allows $100 million in bonding over the next five years to assist homeowners with deteriorating foundations, alongside other aid programs.

For years, affected homeowners have clamored for help repairing or replacing foundations that are cracking. The foundations’ decay has been blamed on the presence of a mineral in the concrete aggregate called pyrrhotite, which corrodes when exposed to water. The mineral has been traced to a Willington quarry.

The issue has been “heartbreaking,” Rep. Jeff Currey, D-East Hartford, said Monday. The bill is a “fantastic step in the right direction” but not the “be all end all,” he added.

“The good news is there’s $20 million a year for remediation,” said Lyle Wray, executive director of the Capitol Region Council of Governments. “Obviously, homeowners are impatient and want to get going.”

The grassroots group Connecticut Coalition Against Crumbling Basements says on its website that the cost to replace a foundation in the state ranges from $150,000 to $250,000, an amount frequently not covered by insurance companies’ policies. More than 600 homeowners have filed complaints with the Department of Consumer Protection, and some 34,000 houses have been pegged as at risk of damage.

Tony Frassinelli, first selectman of Stafford, said in a news release that the issue is a financial, mental and emotional “nightmare.”

“The ramifications could crush small towns all around the region and could last for 20 years or more,” he said in the release. “This legislation is a first step in helping us and our homeowners.”

Last week’s bill puts $40 million over the next biennium into a Crumbling Foundations Assistance Fund that will be administered by a not-for-profit “captive” insurance company. A captive insurance company typically is wholly owned and controlled by those covered by the insurance. This would minimize the legal risk to the state.

The captive will be overseen by a volunteer board of directors – including homeowners, a representative from the Capitol Region Council of Governments and several non-voting positions held by legislators.

Once appointed, those board members will develop criteria for eligible homeowners, and determine if homeowners who already paid for foundation repairs can receive retroactive help, among other items. Currey said the disbursement of funds for remediation efforts could begin by next summer.