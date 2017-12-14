Connecticut concludes Millstone will be profitable for decades

The Day

State energy officials concluded in a preliminary report released Thursday that the Millstone nuclear power station in Waterford will be profitable through 2035, undercutting its owner’s assertion that Connecticut must change how its electricity is sold or face the early retirement of New England’s largest source of carbon-free power.

But the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority conceded in a dense, 32-page assessment of the energy market that the nuclear industry generally is under distress, due to its high fixed costs and a market in which prices are set by relatively cheap nature gas.

It made no predictions, however, about the plant’s future, other than concluding its owner, Dominion Energy, was unlikely to close it before 2022, the end of its current contractural obligations to produce power. The soonest it could begin the complex retirement process is March 2018, a month after DEEP and PURA are to issue their final report.

Rob Klee, the commissioner of DEEP, said they had reached no conclusion about whether the profitability meets Dominion’s requirements for a sufficient return on investment.

The agencies will make no recommendation on whether DEEP and PURA should open a new competitive solicitation process that would benefit Millstone by allowing it to compete with more expensive sources of clean energy until the conclusion of a public-comment period Jan. 8.

The assessment was hampered by Dominion’s refusal to share detailed financials, the agencies said.

“Despite DEEP and PURA’s specific data requests, Dominion only very recently provided a limited, two page, high level document with forward looking financial projections,” they said. “The document lacked the standard documentation supporting the projections concerning its actual financial condition.”

They also offered a caution: “As with any assessment based on market projections, determining viability cannot be conclusively determined. Even the most careful analysis is fraught with uncertainty, since revenues and/or costs in the future will not precisely follow modeled projections.”

Dominion Energy had no immediate comment.

Officials at DEEP and PURA scheduled a 5 p.m. conference call to take questions.