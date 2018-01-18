Arunan Arulampalam opens campaign for state treasurer

Arunan Arulampalam, a Hartford lawyer who advises financial institutions on debt and equity issues, declared his candidacy Thursday for the Democratic nomination to succeed Denise L. Nappier as state treasurer.

Arulampalam, who had raised $40,000 in an exploratory committee, is the second Democrat to begin a campaigns for the open seat. He is competing for his party’s nomination with another Hartford lawyer, Shawn Wooden, the former president of the City Council. A third Democrat, John Blankley of Greenwich, has an exploratory committee.

State Sen. Art Linares of Westbrook and Thad Gray are seeking the GOP nomination.