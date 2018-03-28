Doctors say seizure no bar to Boughton’ campaign

With a graphic and detailed presentation from his physicians, Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton moved forcefully Wednesday to reassure voters of his fitness to continue campaigning for governor, addressing his seizure at a campaign event two weeks ago and his surgery last summer to remove a benign tumor.

His neurosurgeon, Robert Friedlander, and primary care physician, Spyros Smith, walked reporters through Boughton’s surgery for an extremely rare and slow-growing lesion in his brain, his post-operative care and the results of examinations after the seizure. Both said Boughton was physically fit to campaign and serve as governor.

Friedlander said Boughton showed no signs of brain damage in examinations after the seizure, which he attributed to dehydration after a long day of campaigning and the mayor’s apparent failure to take one of the two doses of an anti-seizure drug he is supposed to take mornings and evenings.

“The major, major issue is the lack of taking the medicines,” Friedlander said. “That’s where we are. With him taking the seizure medicine, the likelihood of having a seizure, I can’t tell you it’s zero, but it’s extremely, extremely low.”

The doctors answered questions for 46 minutes, Smith in person and Friedlander via a video-conference call from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Friedlander displayed CT scans, an MRI and surgical photos.

Smith pointed to a photo of a clear celebral artery as evidence of the absence of vascular disease. Friedlander called the arteries “pristine.”

Friendlander said the benign tumor was the result of excessive skin that developed in Boughton’s brain, most probably beginning when he was an embryo. The lesion, which is non-cancerous, took nearly a half-century to grow large enough to pose a problem to the 54-year-old mayor.

Should it recur, Friedlander said, it would be slow-growing. The presence of the tumor and the surgery to remove it do not make Boughton susceptible to other forms of tumors.

“Everything I saw is out,” he said.

Boughton said if either of his doctors had advise him against running for medical reasons, he would not continue.