A more diverse judiciary, including a leader’s brother-in-law

From the cauldron of merit, achievement and political connections is emerging the last class of judges to be appointed by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, a Democrat who has opened the doors to women and minorities, groups historically lacking the connections helpful to those trying to navigate the lightly mapped path to becoming a judge in Connecticut.

Over two days this week, Malloy has nominated 16 Superior Court judges, one Appellate Court judge, and an associate and chief justice of the Supreme Court. Half of the new Superior Court nominees are women, who have outnumbered men in law schools since 2016 but still hold fewer than 40 percent of judicial positions in the state courts.

While Malloy has embraced a more inclusive approach to judicial nominations, he has not turned away applications from lawyers who happen to have useful connections. One of his nominees is Joseph B. Schwartz, 35, the brother-in-law of House Majority Leader Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, and son-in-law of the former House speaker, Thomas D. Ritter. Another is Nuala E. Droney, 39, the daughter of John F. Droney Jr., the former Democratic state chairman.

Malloy also nominated two former Democratic lawmakers: Eric D. Coleman, a 66-year-old former state senator who can only serve until the mandatory retirement age of 70; and James F. Spallone, 52, a former House member and deputy secretary of state who now serves as chief counsel to the House Democratic majority.

Malloy deflected a question Thursday about the role family and political connections play in judicial selections, wryly suggesting no one should be penalized for being well connected. “I’ve never wanted any of my brothers to be punished because I am the governor,” said Malloy, the youngest of seven brothers. “How about that?”

(For the record, none of the governor’s brothers are among his judicial nominees.)

With or without a politically prominent father, Nuala Droney could easily have come to the attention of a governor eager to see more women on the bench. She is a partner at Robinson & Cole in Hartford, where she was a founding member of the firm’s program to provide free legal services to family-violence victims. She is a graduate of Yale College and the University of Virginia School of Law.

Schwartz is a partner in Murtha Cullina in Hartford. He is married to the sister of House Majority Leader Ritter, who says he will recuse himself from Schwartz’s confirmation. Ritter’s mother, Christine E. Keller, also is a judge, appointed to the Superior Court by Gov. Lowell P. Weicker Jr. in 1993 and to the Appellate Court by Malloy in 2013.

If confirmed, Coleman will be the third former Democratic lawmaker nominated as a Superior Court judge by Malloy at the age of 66. The others are former Rep. Maurice B. Mosley of Waterbury and former Sen. Anthony V. Avallone of New Haven, who each will qualify for $100,000 annual pensions after four years of service.

Mosley was confirmed without controversy, but the nomination of Avallone prompted the passage of a law that ended awarding judges full pensions at age 70, regardless of years of service. A full pension is two-thirds of the current judicial salary of more than $150,000. Under current law, judicial pensions are reduced by 10 percent for each year less than 10 years of service.

The governor is limited in his choices to candidates screened and approved by the Judicial Selection Commission, a mix of lawyers and non-lawyers appointed by the governor and legislative leaders. The creation of the commission in 1986 was intended to demystify a process then beyond the reach of many lawyers.

Malloy is expected to nominate more Superior Court judges next week. The trial bench has 42 vacancies.

