Would Hartford bailout max out state’s credit card?

Connecticut’s bailout of the city of Hartford will max out the state’s ability to borrow this summer — at least temporarily — House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, R-Derby, said Wednesday.

In a letter to state Treasurer Denise L. Nappier, Klarides wrote that the legislature’s nonpartisan Office of Fiscal Analysis projects “the state would exceed the statutory bond cap by $522 million” effective July 1 because of the Hartford deal.

Under that agreement, which was implemented earlier this spring by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s administration and by Nappier’s office, Connecticut would pay off the city’s $534 million in outstanding bonded debt and an undetermined about of interest.

The state is expected to retire this debt over 20 to 30 years, depending on how Hartford officials renegotiate their obligations with bondholders. Interest charges will depend on those negotiations.

Connecticut has long had in statute a debt limit that rises or falls with state revenues.

I was informed by the Office of Fiscal Analysis that the full amount of City debt that the state is expected to assume, $534 million, is to be counted against the state’s bond cap House Minority Leader Themis Klarides

Klarides asked Nappier’s office for clarification as to when Hartford’s debt was included in calculations of the state’s debt burden.

Unless legislators abandon the cap, the only alternatives to exceeding the limit this summer are:

Delay or cancel planned bond issuance for various projects, such as municipal school construction or capital programs at public colleges and universities.

Increase taxes or impose other measures that would increase projected state revenues.

Or vote to modify the cap and grant an exemption for the emergency aid for Hartford.

The last two measures likely are non-starters for Republicans, who hold 71 out of 151 seats in the House and half of the 18 seats in the Senate.

The GOP traditionally has opposed tax hikes, particularly in a state election year. And Republicans already have indicated they plan to campaign on their efforts to stabilize state finances over the past two years.

Any effort to curtail other projects is likely to draw objections from both sides of the aisle.

Neither Nappier’s office nor the administration commented immediately after Klarides issued her letter.

The bonding cap dispute is only the latest problem to vex the debt assistance deal, which some lawmakers from both parties assert went beyond the level of assistance legislators intended.

All sides agree that the two-year state budget enacted last October appropriated about $80 million in assistance for the city — $40 million in this fiscal year and $40 million in 2018-19. Lawmakers also agreed that the city would seek to refinance its debt over the long-term, and that the state would guarantee this refinancing.

But under the deal, Connecticut would make annual debt assistance payments close to $40 million for 20 to 30 years, until the city’s entire $534 million general obligation debt is retired.

House and Senate Republican recommended budget adjustments last week that would reduce traditional state grants to Hartford each year, starting in 2019-20, by an amount equal to the debt assistance — effectively neutralizing the deal.