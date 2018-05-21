Joseph Harper, a legislative icon, dies at 69

Joseph Harper, a Falstaffian, old-school politician who zealously protected his New Britain district as a Democratic state lawmaker, while playing a pivotal role in the 1991 budget fight that led to passage of the income tax in Connecticut, died Sunday. He was 69.

Harper was known for girth and political acumen in a 16-year career in Hartford as a state representative and state senator. Friends periodically tried to arrange treatment for Harper, who weighed 736 pounds when he left the state Senate at the end of 1994.

But he succeeded after leaving elective office, dropping more than 400 pounds with the help of a hometown institution, Hospital for Special Care. It was a battle he publicly discussed.

“Achieving this weight loss is probably the hardest, yet most rewarding thing I have ever done in my life,” Harper said.

Harper thrived in New Britain, an industry city in the midst of rapid demographic change during his time in office, as ethnic whites began moving to suburbs and black and Latino residents moved in, taking advantage of relatively cheap housing.

As co-chair of the Appropriations Committee, he knew the budget like few others and was not averse to making sure it included spending for New Britain, whether it be a bridge or money for a state office in the city’s downtown or Central Connecticut State University.

His sharp political eye was accomplished by a theatrical sense of humor. He and his close friend from the state Senate, U.S. Rep. John B. Larson, engaged in comedic byplay worthy of Vaudevillians.

Their relationship survived Larson, then the Sentate president pro team, splitting with his caucus over the income tax. Larson’s defection made a Republican, Sen. William Nickerson of Greenwich, the influential last-word on the tax.

At the time, Larson was looking ahead to running for governor in 1994. With Nickerson at the table, the final version of the state’s first broad-based tax on income was flat, one that lowered an an existing tax on investment income that was a great boon to Greenwich taxpayers, but less so in New Britain.