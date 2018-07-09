Senators say SCOTUS short list hostile to gun control

mark pazniokas / ctmirror.org

U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy of Connecticut said Monday that President Trump’s nomination to the Supreme Court would face the most pointed confirmation process in history, given Trump’s insistence on a nominee willing to restrict abortion rights and sharply tilt the court to the right on a range of issues, including gun control.

Employing talking points certain to be heard in the campaign for control of the U.S. Senate, the two liberal Democrats said the Republican president had deferred to the conservative Federalist Society and Heritage Foundation in employing an anti-abortion litmus test on finding a successor to the court’s swing vote, Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Trump was scheduled to announce his choice Monday night, reportedly settling on an appeals court judge from a list topped by Brett M. Kavanaugh and Thomas M. Hardiman. Amy Coney Barrett and Raymond Kethledge are also under consideration. All four are federal appeals court judges, and Hardiman was the runner-up to Justice Neil Gorsuch in 2017.

The senators spoke at a midday press conference in Hartford.

Blumenthal, a former state attorney general general who will question the nominee as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said committee members and staff started working on a more aggressive approach to a confirmation hearing even before Kennedy announced his retirement.

“Questioning in the judiciary hearing is ordinarily courteous and even deferential. No more business as usual,” Blumenthal said. “The standards of ordinary deferences to answers that are evasive, canned or rehearsed should be abandoned. We need to be as direct and incisive as possible and then to use physical evidence — documents, past writings, records in a very dramatic and graphic way.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly has warned the White House about the challenges involved in a picking a judge with a long paper trail, such as Kavanaugh, a judge for 12 years who previously worked in the White House under George H.W. Bush and was on the independent counsel staff that investigated Bill Clinton in 1994.

While the two Connecticut senators described all four potential nominees as extremists, they held a special scorn for Hardiman, whom they described as a Second Amendment extremist hostile to gun-control laws like the one passed in Connecticut after the Sandy Hook School massacre.

Adam Winkler, a law professor at the University of California at Los Angeles who has written extensively about gun laws, told the Washington Post that Hardiman, “…believes the government has very little leeway in regulating guns. He thinks the only types of gun-control laws that are constitutionally permissible are ones that existed at the founding.”

Kavanaugh is no better, Blumenthal and Murphy said.

Like Hardiman, they said, Kavanaugh does not believe the Heller decision, written by the late Justice Antonin Scalia, goes far enough to protect gun rights. In the Heller decision, the court held that the Second Amendment protects an individual’s right to a firearm, while allowing regulatory oversight — the degree to which has not been established by the court

“Hardiman is a true extremist on guns, but Kavanaugh has taken positions far to the right of the Scalia court on guns,” Murphy said. “If either of them becomes the nominee, I think you can expect them to be the most radical voice on the court on guns.”

Blumenthal said any of the four “would be a nightmare” on gun control, an issue that has been largely overlooked in the discussion about replacing Kennedy.

“The issue of gun-violence prevention has been largely, unfortunately disregarded so far, but I will be making it a major issue in the Judiciary Committee and in my questioning, because every one of these nominees would be absolutely abhorrent to anybody who cares about preventing gun violence in this country,” Blumenthal said.

In 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court declined without comment to consider a challenge by Connecticut gun owners to gun controls the state passed in response to the shooting deaths of 26 children and staff at Sandy Hook elementary school by a gunman armed with an AR-15, 30-round magazines and high-powered ammo.

The justices refused to review a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit upholding the law, which expanded background checks for the purchases of firearms and ammunition and banned the sale of a list of semi-automatic weapons capable of firing high-powered ammunition from detachable, large-capacity magazines.

After asserting an individual right to own firearms 10 years ago in District of Columbia v. Heller, the court has consistently declined to hear cases that could define how far federal, state and local governments can go in restricting the sale and ownership of firearms without running afoul of Heller.