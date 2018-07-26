Herbst proposes eliminating early release for good behavior

Alyssa Hurlbut / CTMirror.org

Norwich – Republican gubernatorial candidate Timothy Herbst’s tough on crime platform contains one element that runs counter to federal standards and common practice throughout the U.S. — the complete elimination of a policy that gives inmates the opportunity to shorten their time in prison through good behavior.

Herbst rolled out his “Six Point Plan to Restore Law and Order to Connecticut” in front of Norwich Superior Court on Thursday morning.

In addition to a number of other actions that would undo Malloy-era prison reforms, including reopening the recently-closed Connecticut Juvenile Training School in Middletown, Herbst said he plans to end — without replacing — the governor’s program offering credits for good behavior to inmates, which allows them to be released early from jail.

“I am prepared to eliminate the Risk Reduction Earned Credit (RREC) program …that releases prisoners back into our communities without completing their prison sentences,” Herbst said. “There are existing legislative proposals to eliminate the program that warrant serious consideration.”

With this elimination, Herbst plans to cut off all avenues for early release, requiring prisoners to serve 100 percent of their sentence unless granted parole without an opportunity to shave off time through good behavior — a strict standard that even the federal prison system does not require.

In federal prison, inmates serving at least a year-long sentence may reduce their prison time by up to 54 days per year if they exhibit good behavior, with the exception of felons serving life sentences.

The GOP candidate argued that Connecticut’s “early prison release program,” which began in 2011, has opened a floodgate of violent crime in the state, an assertion that runs counter to federal statistics on crime.

Herbst said he obtained data from the state Department of Corrections that shows significant violent crime among convicted felons released early through the program.

“The program puts Connecticut communities, families and law enforcement officials at risk and must be eliminated,” Herbst said.

Connecticut’s “early prison release program” is in line with the majority of states’ earned credit prison policies, allowing inmates of both violent and non-violent crimes to shave off a certain percentage of their sentence by incentivizing them to following the rules in prison.

The policies vary across states, however, and good-time credits — or risk reduction credits earned in Connecticut — are founded on research that shows recidivism is highest among inmates who serve 100 percent of their sentence. Similar to federal prison, Connecticut requires that prisoners convicted of violence crimes serve 85 percent of their sentences.

Connecticut’s current early release policy is one of the most limiting in the nation, with low-security inmates afforded a maximum of only five earned risk reduction credits per month. Offenders who were convicted of six or more violent crimes are barred from the program.

By comparison, Alabama inmates can reduce their sentence by 75 days for every 30 days they serve. Previous Connecticut administrations allowed for inmates serving long sentences to earn up to 15 credits per month.

Recidivism rates and violent crime numbers have been, for the most part, on a gradual decline since the inception of the program. But with some inmates leaving prison on good behavior presenting serious danger to communities, the RREC system has drawn widespread criticism from politicians across the board.