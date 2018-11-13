House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz wins recount

A recount Tuesday confirmed the re-election of House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, D-Berlin, saving Democrats from a high-profile loss amid the party’s strong gains at the General Assembly.

With Democrats expanding their narrow majority, Aresimowicz was set for a final two-year term as speaker — assuming the voters of the 30th House District in Berlin and a portion of Southington returned him to the House.

An election-night plurality of 37 grew to 50 after the recount. He made a net gain of five votes in Berlin and 8 in Southing.

His district was one of four with automatic recounts. The others were in the 17th Senate District and the 101st and 120th House Districts.

A recount in the 101st House District confirmed the re-election of Rep. Noreen Kokoruda, R-Madison, though her plurality fell to 16 votes, according to the new tally on the secretary of the state’s election system. She beat Democrat John-Michael Parker, 6,257 to 6,241.

By day’s end, Democrats were assured of at least a 91-59 advantage in the House, with one unresolved race. In the Senate, Democrats won a 23-12 advantage, with one unresolved race. The new legislature takes office in Jan. 9.

Democrats now hold an 80-71 majority in the House. The Senate is tied, 18-18.