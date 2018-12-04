Lamont taps Hartford budget chief to solve CT’s fiscal crisis

Gov.-elect Ned Lamont has tapped Hartford’s chief financial officer and city budget director, Melissa McCaw, to spearhead his effort to solve Connecticut’s ongoing budget crisis.

The governor-elect also appointed Ryan Drajewicz of Fairfield on Tuesday as his chief of staff. Recently an executive with Bridgewater Associates in Westport, one of the world’s largest hedge funds, Drajewicz also was an aide to former U.S. Sen. Chris Dodd.

“To grow our economy, add jobs, and give the business community confidence, we have to fix our budget challenges,” Lamont said. “Melissa will help lead that effort and I’m proud to announce her as a critical member of the team. I am impressed by Melissa’s background and professional accomplishments, deep dedication to the future success of our state, and optimistic vision for Connecticut.”

McCaw — who will succeed the state’s current secretary of the Office of Policy and Management, Ben Barnes — will become the first African-American state budget director. She faces the unenviable task of trying to stabilize state finances projected to be plagued by deficits for years to come — a problem tied to decades of inadequate savings from legislatures and governors between 1939 and 2010.

McCaw has been struggling with another fiscal challenge in recent years, working with Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin to help the capital city avert insolvency.

“I look forward to achieving the govern0r-elect’s vision for a budget and policy plan that addresses Connecticut’s fiscal crisis, spreads out economic opportunity and helps grow Connecticut’s middle class,” McCaw said

Annual contributions to pension funds and the state employees’ retirement health care program are projected to climb dramatically over the next 15 years. And Connecticut also must make payments annually on one of the largest bonded debt burdens — measured on a per capita basis — in the nation.

State finances, unless adjusted, will run $1.7 billion in the red in the fiscal year that begins July 1, a shortfall of about 9 percent of the General Fund. And the potential gap grows to $2.3 billion or 12 percent by the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Lamont must submit a plan to the legislature in mid-February to balance both fiscal years.

The next governor already has complicated his task by saying he won’t tap Connecticut’s budget reserves, which currently total 1.2 billion and could reach as much as $2.1 billion after this fiscal year.

McCaw has served as chief financial officer and budget director for the city of Hartford for most of the past three years. Prior to that she worked as budget director for the University of Hartford.

This won’t be McCaw’s first stint in the Office of Policy and Management. Before her work with the University of Hartford, McCaw spent eight years as a budget specialist within OPM.

She graduated from Wesleyan University with a master’s degree in public administration and also holds a certificate in public financial management from the University of Connecticut.

Lamont said Drajewicz “shares my commitment to building an administration that is dynamic, entrepreneurial and inclusive. He will be my partner in leading the office of the governor, hiring excellent staff and staying true to our core mission of a Connecticut that works for everyone.”

Drajewicz added that “I am looking forward to helping the governor-elect make his vision for Connecticut a reality. I know he is prepared to make the tough decisions that will move Connecticut in the right direction.”