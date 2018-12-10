Lamont names legal counsel and senior adviser

Gov.-elect Ned Lamont, who went outside the State Capitol for a chief of staff and budget director, rounded out the top echelon of his staff Monday with two experienced insiders: Superior Court Judge Robert W. Clark as general counsel and Colleen Flanagan Johnson as a senior adviser overseeing communications.

Before his appointment to the bench last spring, Clark was special counsel to Attorney General George Jepsen, representing Jepsen at the General Assembly on a wide range of issues, including one demanding prompt attention from Lamont: sports betting and its impact on Connecticut’s relationship with its two tribal casinos.

Flanagan Johnson, a communications executive at Cigna and former vice president of external communications at Magellan Health, was the communications director for Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s during his first year in office, then handled communications for the Board of Regents for Higher Education.

“Robert and Colleen are experienced public servants who are deeply committed to helping Connecticut become more inclusive and prosperous for all,” Lamont said in an emailed statement. “They are eager to get to work, and I welcome them wholeheartedly into my Administration.”

Flanagan Johnson, who will have the title of communications director and senior adviser, also served on the staff of former U.S. Sen. Chris Dodd, as did Ryan Drajewicz, the Bridgewater Associates executive who was named last week as Lamont’s chief of staff. Flanagan Johnson handled press for Dodd’s Senate office, then his ill-fated campaign for president in 2008.

Clark was confirmed to the bench in May and now presides over juvenile court in Bridgeport.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to have been chosen by Governor-Elect Lamont to serve as his General Counsel,” said Judge Clark. “I look forward to serving the new administration at this critical juncture for the State of Connecticut.”

“I’m looking forward to working with the Governor-elect on shaping an Administration that is dynamic, entrepreneurial, and inclusive,” Flanagan Johnson said.“He has a clear plan for taking Connecticut’s economy to the next level, and I am ready to help convey that vision to the people of this state.”

With the selection last week of Melissa McCaw as the secretary of policy and manager, whose primary role will be managing the state budget, Lamont now has his senior staff in place, a week before the incoming administration is expected to receive policy recommendations from 15 transition working groups.

Lamont, a businessman who ran for U.S. Senate in 2006 and governor in 2010, will take office as Connecticut’s 89th governor on Jan. 9, six days after his 65th birthday. His government experience is limited to a term as a selectman and three terms on finance board in Greenwich.