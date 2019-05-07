Antonio Felipe wins special election in Bridgeport
Antonio Felipe, a 23-year-old Democrat, handily won a five-way race Tuesday in a special election in Bridgeport’s 130th House District. He will succeed the late Rep. Ezequiel Santiago, also a Democrat.
Unofficial results showed Felipe with 47 percent of the vote. Kate Rivera finished second with 35 percent. In the heavily Democratic district, Republican Josh Parrow ran last with 4 percent. The other candidates were Christina Ayala and Hector Diaz.
“I look forward to representing everyone as a state representative. Bridgeport is my home and I promise to fight tirelessly for working-class Bridgeporters every single day at the state capitol,” Felipe said in a statement. “As a state representative, I’ll advocate for a $15 minimum wage, protect a woman’s right to choose, and safeguard access to affordable healthcare.”
He may miss the minimum-wage vote. The House is scheduled to take up the bill on Wednesday, and certifying an election generally takes a few days.
His win gives Democrats a 91-60 majority.
Sign up for CT Mirror's free daily news summary.
Free to Read. Not Free to Produce.
The Connecticut Mirror is a nonprofit newsroom. 90% of our revenue comes from people like you. If you value our reporting please consider making a donation. You'll enjoy reading CT Mirror even more knowing you helped make it happen.YES, I'LL DONATE TODAY