After all-nighter, House expected to endorse $15 minimum wage
Democrats and Republicans sharply split in an overnight debate over whether raising Connecticut’s $10.10 minimum wage to $15 over four-and-a-half years would be an overdue lift to low-wage workers or an ill-considered blow to small businesses in a state that has yet to fully recover from the Great Recession of 2008.
The Democratic majority in the House of Representatives was expected Thursday to approve and send to the Senate what would be the first minimum-wage bill passed by the General Assembly since March 2014. It includes five raises, none exceeding $1, that would increase the hourly minimum by 90 cents to $11 on Oct. 1 and reach $15 on Oct. 15, 2023.
Delayed by last-minute negotiations with Senate Democrats over revisions designed to bring moderate Democrats on board, the House debate did not begin until 10 p.m. Wednesday and was not expected to conclude until after well after the sun rose Thursday.
House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, R-Derby, said no House Republican would be voting for the bill.
Senate President Martin M. Looney, D-New Haven, said the compromise would result in a slightly longer path to $15 than the four years sought by Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat who ran in 2018 on pledge of supporting a $15 minimum wage. He was cross-endorsed by the union-funded Working Families Party.
The four-year version would have raised the minimum by $1.15 to $11.25 in January, followed by increases of $1.25 in each of the following three years until reaching $15 on Jan. 1, 2023. Looney said the moderates wanted no annual increase to exceed $1.
The new version would bring the minimum to $11 on Oct. 1, $12 on Sept. 1, 2020, $13 on Aug. 1, 2021, $14 on July 1, 2022 and $15 on Oct. 15, 2023. It would require the governor and legislature to consider freezing the wage if the economy sours.
After 2023, the minimum wage would be pegged to the Employment Cost Index, a measure of wage growth calculated by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
But Republicans argued that the compromise still was too burdensome to business.
“It’s too soon. too fast, too much,” said Rep.Joe Poletta of Watertown, the ranking House Republican on the labor committee. “The small-business community has come out in strong opposition to this.”
Poletta, the vice president of a family-owned real estate business and a convert to the Republican Party, said Connecticut’s economy is too fragile for a minimum wage increase. As a Democrat running in 2014, Poletta supported a $15 minimum wage as he sought and obtained the cross-endorsement of the Working Families Party.
“Since then, I’ve evolved,” he said outside the House chamber.
Not all businesses were opposed. Scott Dolch, the executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association, said his members were pleased that the bill would not raise the $6.38 minimum wage for tipped workers.
It was a one-sided debate in which a choreographed lineup of Republicans proposed amendments and posed questions to the lead sponsor, Rep. Robyn Porter, D-New Haven, the co-chair of the Labor and Public Employees Committee.
“This has been a long time coming,” Porter said, wearing a $15 button on her lapel.
By 3 a.m., the debate was conducted in a chamber dotted with empty seats. At 7 a.m., Rep. Joseph Zullo, R-East Haven, complimented Porter for her stamina and commitment for defending the bill over nine hours, while calling its contents wrong-headed.
Porter and the few other Democrats who rose to speak called the minimum-wage increase a modest step toward helping working families towards a living wage. Rep. Mary Mushinsky of Wallingford said just paying for adequate housing in her district requires a single worker to earn $24 an hour or a couple $12 each.
To Republicans, it would be a job-killer.
Rep. Vincent Candelora, R-North Branford, who owns the Connecticut Sportsplex, said he would have to layoff full-time adult workers to pay the higher minimum to his part-time student employees.
The bill allows employers to pay 16 and 17-year-old employees a lower wage for up to 90 days.
A majority of workers being the paid the federal minimum of $7.25, a rate exceeded by the state minimums of every northeastern state except New Hampshire, are young and part-time workers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But advocates of a $15 minimum say the picture in Connecticut and other states with higher minimums is far different.
“The typical minimum-wage worker is female and approaching middle age,” said Rep. Christine Palm, D-Chester, who was a policy analyst on women’s issues before joining the House. They aren’t unionized and have few protections other than the minimum wage, she said.
Palm said the image of minimum-wage jobs as entries to the workforce and springboards to advancement are largely a myth: Only five percent advance to a higher wage in a year.
Research by the Economic Policy Institute indicates that 57 percent of minimum-wage workers overall are full-time employees, 37 percent are 40 or older and 28 percent have children.
At a public hearing in March, few witnesses defended the sufficiency of the current wage, which yields an annual income of $21,000 to someone who works 40 hours a week, 52 weeks a year. Once the region’s highest, the state’s minimum is lower than in New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont and Maine.
The 2014 minimum wage law raised a $8.70 minimum wage — then the second-highest in New England and fourth-highest nationally — to $9.15 in 2015, $9.60 in 2016 and $10.10 in 2017.
With an 18-18 tie in the Senate in 2017 and 2018, Democrats were unable to pass a raise. One of the 18, Sen. Joan V. Hartley, D-Waterbury, blocked by passage by withholding her support.
On Wednesday, Hartley said she would not vote the current bill unless it was amended to stretch out the implementation schedule for six years. But her defection this year still leaves 21 potential Democratic votes in the Senate.
