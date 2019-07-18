Labor department reports 1,400 jobs lost in June, downgrades May totals
Connecticut lost 1,400 jobs in June as government employment dropped sharply, the Department of Labor reported Thursday.
Labor officials also downgraded their May estimate of 1,500 jobs lost by another 400 positions, down to 1,900 jobs.
Despite these losses, Connecticut’s unemployment rate shrank by one-tenth of one percentage point and is now at 3.7 percent.
The unemployment rate reflects how many members of the state’s workforce — which includes those seeking work — are actually employed. Connecticut’s jobless population has declined significantly over the first half of the calendar year.
“June’s loss of 1,400 jobs was driven primarily by a large loss in government employment, almost all of which came from local government,” said Andy Condon, director of the Labor Department’s Office of Research. “Private sector employment actually grew by 800 jobs. Changes in school calendars and the timing of summer employment can often make seasonal adjustment of local government difficult. We will have to wait until next month to see if this drop in government employment was an anomaly.”
Connecticut now has recovered 79.3 percent, or 95,400, of the 120,300 jobs lost in the last recession, which ran from March 2008 through January 2010.
The private sector has recovered 101 percent, or 113,000, of the 112,000 jobs lost in the last recession.
Don Klepper-Smith, an economist with DataCore Partners, said his analysis of the latest job data shows Connecticut is on pace to recover all jobs lost in the last recession until late 2021.
But Klepper-Smith, who was the state’s chief economic adviser in the late 2000s under Gov. M. Jodi Rell, said that “the odds are that both Connecticut and the nation are apt to be encountering a full-blown national recession prior to full job recovery in Connecticut, which raises serious questions about the state’s fiscal health over the near-term.”
Four of the state’s 10 major industry super-sectors gained employment in June, led by education and health services, which added 1,600 jobs. Gains also were recorded in: financial activities, professional and business services, and leisure and hospitality.
While the government super-sector experienced the largest decline, job losses also were recorded in trade, transportation and utilities, construction and mining, other services, and information.
Employment in the manufacturing super-sector largely was unchanged in June.
