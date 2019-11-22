First Selectwoman-elect Kupchick resigns House seat
Republican Brenda Kupchick resigned her seat as a state representative Friday in advance of taking office Monday as the chief elected official of Fairfield. She unseated First Selectman Michael Tetreau in the Nov. 5 municipal election.
“It’s bittersweet. I took my staff out for lunch,” said Kupchick, describing her last day as a legislator. “It’s a bonding place. It’s been a great nine years, and I really enjoyed it. It’s an honor.”
Rep. Fred Camillio, R-Greenwich, also intends to resign before taking office as first selectman of Greenwich next month. He will succeed Peter Tesei, a Republican who did not seek re-election.
The two resignations and the death Wednesday of Rep. Linda Orange, D-Colchester, will mean three special elections, most likely in January.
Under state law, the governor has 10 days to issue a writ of election to choose a successor once a vacancy is declared. The special election must be held on the 46th day after the writ is issued.
Once Camillo resigns, there will be 89 Democrats and 59 Republicans in the state House of Representatives. The 2020 session of the General Assembly begins Feb. 5.
