Lamont and tribes deadlock over sports betting
A private meeting at Capitol ends badly
Gov. Ned Lamont dealt a serious blow Tuesday to sweeping legislation that would give the state’s two federally recognized tribes exclusive rights to take bets on sports, open a casino in Bridgeport and offer virtual casino games on smartphones and computers.
In the administration’s clearest public statement on gambling, the governor endorsed a competing bill that would legalize only sports betting, but under terms opposed by the tribal owners of Foxwoods Resort and Mohegan Sun. They claim exclusive rights to sport bookmaking, should it be legalized in Connecticut.
The governor is proposing that sports betting be allowed at the two tribal casinos and that rights to sports bookmaking outside the casinos be opened to the tribes, the Connecticut Lottery and Sportech, the licensed vendor for off-track betting, an offer rejected by the tribes in a private meeting Monday at the governor’s office.
“The governor is committed to a fair resolution that brings Connecticut’s gaming economy into the 21st century,” said Max Reiss, Lamont’s communication director. “He wants to sign a sports betting bill into law over the next few months.”
But Reiss pointedly added that “any such proposal, however, must be designed to avoid and withstand endless legal challenges.” That means Lamont’s support is contingent on the tribes agreeing to sharing off-reservation sports betting, and the tribes are unwilling.
“We would be forced to oppose that. We believe we have exclusive rights to to sports betting,” said Chuck Bunnell, the chief of staff to the Mohegan tribe and one of the officials who met Monday with the governor. “We would be forced to litigate.”
Rodney Butler, the chairman of the Mashantucket Pequots, had no immediate comment, but he told a legislative ally that his tribe also was opposed.
The tribes and the administration have been at a stalemate over sports betting, with the tribes claiming that their exclusive rights to casino games in Connecticut cover sports betting if legalized in the state.
A bill proposed by Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, and endorsed by Senate Democratic leaders, would give the tribes exclusive rights to sports betting at the casinos and online throughout the state, plus the rights to “iGaming,” the ability to offer virtual casino games on smartphones and computers.
Osten’s bill and a measure reflecting the governor’s position were up for a public hearing Tuesday before the legislature’s Public Safety and Security Committee, which has jurisdiction over gambling legislation. Osten said she was aware of the governor’s message to the tribes, but she would continue to push her bill forward.
Each side has significant leverage.
Under the exclusivity deal struck by Gov. Lowell P. Weicker Jr. in the early 1990s, the tribes pay the state 25% of the gross gaming revenue generated by slots machines. If the exclusivity is violated, the tribes no longer have to make the payments, which totaled $255 million last year.
While tribal casinos generally are allowed to offer any form of gambling otherwise offered in their home states, that is not automatic. If the legislature legalizes sports betting in Connecticut, the tribes could not offer sports books at the casinos without the governor negotiating amendments to their gambling compacts with the state.
Osten’s bill directs the governor to negotiate amendments to the compact, but the administration’s legal position is that cannot be enforced.
So, the administration and the tribes have been trying to negotiate a path forward, a conversation opened by Lamont’s predecessor, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.
“For years now, Connecticut’s gaming economy has been declining and stuck in litigation while our surrounding states continue to expand and prosper,” Reiss said. “Last legislative session, the governor worked to achieve a comprehensive solution to Connecticut’s ongoing gaming quagmire. Unfortunately, neither tribe accepted that proposal.”
The proposal made Monday appears be the governor’s last best offer.
Osten said she has yet to hear directly from the administration about its opposition to her bill.
“If he decides to come out against this bill, without ever talking to all the stakeholders, I would be disappointed,” Osten said. She spoke before the the governor’s office released its statement.
Ostein proposed her bill at a press conference in January that underlined lawmakers’ frustration about the inability of the tribes and the administration to come to terms on sports betting. In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law that limited sports books to Nevada. Fourteen states have since legalized sports betting.
“We are leaving a lot of money on the table if we do not pass legislation like this,” Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, D-Norwalk, said then.“We are also putting many jobs at risk if we do not pass legislation like this. We should right now be enjoying revenue from sports betting, as other states are doing.”
MGM Resorts International, which operates casinos in Springfield, Mass., and Yonkers, N.Y. that compete with the Connecticut casinos, has lobbied for years to block the state from awarding greater gambling rights to the tribes, arguing it could get a better deal on a new casino with open bidding. The bill endorsed by Lamont would not open bidding to MGM.
The legislature voted in 2017 to give a joint tribal venture the authority to build the casino in East Windsor that would compete with MGM Springfield. MGM is suing to block the project, claiming that the federal Department of Interior erred in accepting necessary amendments to the tribes’ gaming compacts with Connecticut. A zoning dispute in East Windsor also is yet to be resolved.
Sign up for CT Mirror's free daily news summary.
Free to Read. Not Free to Produce.
The Connecticut Mirror is a nonprofit newsroom. 90% of our revenue comes from people like you. If you value our reporting please consider making a donation. You'll enjoy reading CT Mirror even more knowing you helped make it happen.YES, I'LL DONATE TODAY