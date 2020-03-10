Gov. Lamont is declaring a public health emergency
Gov. Ned Lamont declared a public health emergency Tuesday to bolster Connecticut’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 coronavirus, invoking two state laws that grant him broad powers to protect school children and prison inmates, waive certain laws and regulations, and empower local health officials to enforce quarantines.
The declaration comes as the Lamont administration tries to stay ahead of the spreading virus, which has taken hold in New Rochelle, N.Y., where Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered a one-mile “containment zone.” Connecticut has two residents diagnosed with the virus, plus two New Yorkers who work in hospitals in Bridgeport, Danbury and Norwalk.
Lamont is holding a press conference at 3 p.m. to explain his decision and what actions it will permit.
Connecticut has two emergency powers laws, one that narrowly pertains to public health and a much broader civil preparedness statute, which anticipates everything from natural disasters to war and has at least one relevant line: “The Governor shall take appropriate measures for protecting the health and safety of inmates of state institutions and children in schools.” Lamont will sign both.
The governor decided to declare the emergency after consulting with state agency heads and municipal officials about their ability to protect public health and mitigate the social and economic dislocation related to an international pandemic that has roiled markets, interrupted supply chains and prompted the cancellation of parades, school trips and large gatherings.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference cancelled all remaining games in its winter championship tournaments, citing a desire to abide by the governor’s previous advice to avoid large public events and uncertainty about the spread of the virus.
Glenn Lungarini, the organization’s executive director, said the conference opted for cancellations instead of going forward with limited attendance after consulting with education officials and learning some venues were now unwilling to host the contests.
“This has just begun here and so we don’t know exactly how far this will spread,” he said. “But when we consider the best action we can take to address the needs of our schools, we feel we should give them the opportunity at this point to focus on the educational needs of our students.”
Lamont’s action is likely to give some direction to colleges that have been looking for guidance as some schools in New England, including Harvard and Amherst, are sending students home. It also is expected to help local school systems recover costs related to canceled school trips.
Two positive cases
The second Connecticut resident to test positive for coronavirus is a resident of Bethlehem who works at Bridgeport Hospital and is in her 60s, state officials said Tuesday. The woman recently returned from a trip to Nevada, where it is believed she contracted COVID-19.
She is being treated at Bridgeport Hospital.
The first positive Connecticut case — a Wilton resident in his 40s who is being treated at Danbury Hospital — was announced Sunday. According to a story on the GOODMorningWilton site, the man is on a ventilator at Danbury Hospital because he contracted pneumonia. According to the story, which is based on social media posts from the man’s wife, he has an underlying medical condition — sleep apnea — which makes him susceptible to pneumonia.
The man’s wife and young twins are quarentined at home and do not have symptoms of the virus, the story said.
Jacqueline Rabe Thomas contributed to this report.
