Connecticut bans large public events to slow COVID-19
To slow the spread of a coronavirus expected to infect as much as 20% of Connecticut residents in the coming month, Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order Thursday banning all gatherings of more 250 people, new evidence that the virus is constraining civic life and commerce.
Lamont’s ban does not direct the closure of public schools, a decision left to local authorities. But he also signed a second order waiving the 180-day minimum for instruction, a nod to the the dozens of school systems that have either announced closures or warned parents of the strong possibility it will happen soon.
“In an abundance of caution, most of the schools in Fairfield County have announced they will be closed for two weeks or for the foreseeable future,” Lamont said. But schools also are closing outside that county, in towns ranging from New Haven to West Hartford.
Connecticut now has five confirmed cases, four in Fairfield County and one in Litchfield County. The patients range in age from an elementary-school student in Stratford recovering at home and older adults who are hospitalized, including one Wilton man who required the assistance of a ventilator.
“This is a virus that none of us has immunity to,” said Dr. Matthew Cartter, the state epidemiologist, standing with the governor at what has become a daily briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Hartford.
Cartter echoed the assessment of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases: Eventually, 70% of the U.S. population will contract COVID-19, a novel coronavirus that can cause everything from mild fever and coughing to life-threatening respiratory distress.
Connecticut can expect to see between 10% and 20% of its residents infected in the coming month, Cartter said.
He called that estimate “speculation” based on how the virus spread in Washington state and modeling of how other contagious diseases spread, but the public health expert also noted that much is yet to be learned about the novel form of this coronavirus.
One of the other variables is Connecticut acting faster and more dramatically to slow the spread, a strategy to avoid a sudden spike in severe respiratory cases that could exceed the capacity of hospitals to care for those in dire need.
Connecticut now has tested 95 people with symptoms of the disease, with 89 tested negative and six positive. One of the newly diagnosed is a New York woman in her 20s who was tested as an outpatient at Greenwich Hospital and returned home to recover. She is counted as one of New York’s cases.
Cartter said the other two new cases involved the Stratford student, who was exposed to someone else with the virus, and a Stamford in her 60s, who recently returned from Italy and is hospitalized at Stamford Hospital.
Other steps taken Thursday by the Lamont administration included extending license renewal deadlines by 90 days to reduce crowds at DMV branches and relaxing attendance guidelines at the police academy, relieving recruits of pressure to attend when showing symptoms of illness.
