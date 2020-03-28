Trump considering ‘enforceable’ quarantine for parts of Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey
President Donald Trump said Saturday afternoon that he’s considering an “enforceable” quarantine in parts of Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey particularly hit by coronavirus.
In remarks on the White House lawn posted on Twitter by NBC News, Trump said travel restrictions are also possible.
“Some people would like to see New York quarantined because it’s a hot spot,” Trump said, referring to cases of COVID-19. “New York, New Jersey, maybe one or two other places, certain parts of Connecticut quarantined. I’m thinking about that right now. We might not have to do it, but there’s the possibility that sometime today we could do a quarantine.”
On Twitter, Trump also said this: “I am giving consideration to a QUARANTINE of developing “hot spots”, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly.”
But the comments left Connecticut’s leaders wanting more information. Gov. Ned Lamont said Connecticut has already called on its residents to stay at home.
“Further, if interstate travel is absolutely necessary, our state has directed travelers to self-quarantine to prevent against further transmission of the virus,” Lamont said. “I have been in close communication with Governor Cuomo and Governor Murphy, and I look forward to speaking to the President directly about his comments and any further enforcement actions, because confusion leads to panic.”
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal told Connecticut Public Radio Saturday that Trump’s “governance by tweet” is “completely unclear and uncertain.”
“This kind of vague amorphous directive, seemingly unworkable and unjust by any medical advice, raises more questions than it answers,” Blumenthal said.
And Sen. Chris Murphy said state residents should continue to follow Lamont’s guidance.
“President Trump should stop tweeting before thinking,” Murphy said on Twitter. “His loose talk of a quarantine will cause unnecessary confusion and panic at an already confusing moment.”
In the video posted on Twitter by White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell, Trump said he’d been in contact with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“They’re having problems down in Florida, a lot of New Yorkers going down, we don’t want that, heavily infected,” Trump said.
Not long after Trump’s remarks, Cuomo said he was unaware of the possibility of a quarantine.
“I didn’t speak to him about any quarantine, I haven’t had those conversations,” Cuomo said in a press conference posted by Guardian News. “I don’t even know what that means.”
This story will be updated.
