Coronavirus outbreak hits state mental health facilities as mobile hospitals go up across Connecticut
Ten patients and two staff members at the state’s Connecticut Valley Hospital and Whiting Forensic Hospital in Middletown have now tested positive for COVID-19, state officials said Tuesday morning.
Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services officials said that seven of the 12 total cases were at Connecticut Valley Hospital. Five patients have tested positive at Whiting Forensic Hospital. There are no confirmed cases at any of the six other inpatient psychiatric hospitals under the department’s purview.
The outbreak at the mental health facilities is the latest evidence of the predicted surge in coronavirus cases across Connecticut. Officials reported Monday that 2,571 people in the state have tested positive and that the number of deaths attributed to the disease had reached 36.
Experts believe the number of coronavirus cases is likely to double every 3-5 days and reach a peak over the next two weeks in Connecticut.
A DMHAS spokesperson said the agency has briefly stopped admissions to some units to re-configure the rooms so patients and staff can better practice social distancing. They also have restricted visitors from DMHAS facilities, approved 1,000 employees for tele-work and told staff who are symptomatic to stay home and practice social distancing so they don’t expose those entrusted to their care to the potentially deadly virus.
In an email sent Monday night, a DMHAS spokesperson said the agency will be releasing information in the aggregate, not in a case-by-case basis, “to avoid violating privacy laws.”
Mobile hospitals erected in three cities
Meanwhile, mobile hospitals in New Haven, Danbury and Hartford were being readied Tuesday for an expected influx of coronavirus patients in the near future.
A 250-bed facility was being constructed inside Southern Connecticut State University’s Moore Fieldhouse. The mobile hospital is part of the Federal Emergency Management Administration’s response to the pandemic and is expected to house non-critical COVID-19 patients.
State mobile hospital units with 25 beds each have been constructed at Danbury Hospital and at Hartford’s St. Francis Hospital. A third 25-bed facility is being set up at Middlesex hospital in Middletown.
Officials at Stamford Hospital, which is dealing with large numbers of coronavirus cases, is also looking to use the health care system’s once-mothballed Tully Center in Stamford to house recovering or non-acute virus patients from both Stamford and Greenwich Hospitals.
Tax deadlines extended
The Department of Revenue Services announced late Monday it’s extending certain filing deadlines for the sales and room occupancy taxes.
“The state needs to be taking all steps possible to provide relief to our small businesses,” said Lamont, who already has waived corporation and other business tax filing deadlines. The governor also recently pushed the state income tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15.
According to DRS, businesses that have $150,000 or less in annual sales tax liability qualifies for an automatic extension. A separate, $150,000 limit on liability is used to determined eligibility for a room occupancy tax filing extension.
For those small businesses that file sales and room occupancy tax returns monthly, payments originally due on March 31 and on April 30 both are now due on May 31.
And for those businesses that file quarterly returns, payments due on April 30 also are due on May 31.
CT Mirror reporters Kelan Lyons and Keith Phaneuf contributed to this story.
