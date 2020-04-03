Online gambling during COVID-19? Lamont: ‘I must decline.’
Gov. Ned Lamont on Friday quickly dismissed a request by eastern Connecticut municipal officials that he use his emergency powers to unilaterally permit the tribal owners of Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun to offer online gambling while they are closed due to COVID-19.
The request landed with a thud in Hartford, where the entirety of state government is consumed with preparing Connecticut for an expected surge in COVID-19 cases and coping with the social and economic consequences of shutting down most commercial activity to slow the spread of the disease.
“I must decline your specific request,” Lamont wrote.
His letter was addressed to Mark Nickerson, the chairman of a regional council of governments in eastern Connecticut, where the casino owners, the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribal nations, are major employers. Nickerson’s request, which was made in a letter dated April 1, was reported Friday afternoon by The Day of New London.
“We need to do everything we can to assure that they are able to survive now and thrive again in the future,” Nickerson wrote. His letter was signed by the chief elected officials of all 22 towns in the Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments.
The governor suggested that permitting the tribes to turn every smartphone, laptop and iPad into a virtual casino without a public debate, approval by the legislature, a regulatory structure in place, or a federally approved amendment to the state’s gambling compacts with the tribes would be a bit much for an executive order.
“Authorizing online gaming and enabling consumers to more easily access gambling is a significant policy decision that has not yet been embraced or acted up by our legislature,” Lamont wrote. “Doing so at a time when so many Connecticut residents are in financial distress would be a particularly significant policy decision to make without legislative approval.”
His reply to Nickerson was copied to the tribal chairman of the Pequots and Mohegans. Neither responded to a request for comment.
