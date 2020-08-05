PURA: Peak outages topped 1 million; Eversource unprepared
The chair of the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority said Wednesday that Eversource underestimated the threat of Tropical Storm Isaias, preparing for fewer than half the peak outages that appear to have topped 800,000 among Eversource customers and more than one million overall in Connecticut.
PURA is opening an investigation of Eversource and the state’s other power company, United Illuminating, at the request of Gov.Ned Lamont, said Marissa P. Gillett, the chair of the regulatory authority. Gillett spoke to reporters outside Eversource offices in Berlin after Lamont, Gillett and other with with the utility’s top leaders.
Gillett said preparation plans filed by UI and Eversource showed that UI accurately projected the the storm’s threat, while Eversource did not. Lamont said he was not happy by Eversource’s preparation or sense of “urgency” about restoring services, though he said his immediate focus is on seeing most customer get power back by the end of the week.
Katie Dykes, the commissioner of energy and environmental protection, said the administration wants PURA to examine what Eversource has done with ratepayer money to harden its infrastructure, hire sufficient staff and pre-stage extra crews in advance of the storm.
“This is their job. This is what they do. They are a reliability infrastructure company. And what we pay them to do in our rates is to be prepared for an event like this — and especially when you are in the middle of a pandemic,” Dykes said.
Craig Hallstrom, the president of regional electric operations for Eversource, appeared with Lamont, but he left before Gillett and Dykes made her comments. Another company official was trying to locate Hallstrom to respond. Jim Judge, the chairman, president and chief executive, participated in the private briefing, but did not meet with reporters.
Documents made public Wednesday show that UI informed PURA it was declaring the coming storm a “level 3 event” and would be expending funds to pre-stage repair crews. A level 3 storm anticipates that 30% to 50% of UI customers would be affected, with outages that could last five days or more.
No similar document from Eversource was immediately provided by PURA, but Gillett said its estimate of the storm was significantly lower than UI’s.
Hallstrom said 450 line crews and 235 tree crews were at work, a number that would double in the next 24 hours as out of state crews arrive.
“We fully understand the magnitude of this event,” he said.
Lamont, whose faltering standing as a governor has soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, pivoted Wednesday to a different disaster: the prospect of a prolonged blackout in the heat and humidity of mid-summer.
Tropical Storm Isaias’ brief but violent sprint through Connecticut on Tuesday left residential and business customers without power, making Lamont the proxy for consumers eager to know when they can expect light and air conditioning.
Hallstrom had no detailed explanation of why a storm that arrived in Connecticut with less than hurricane winds was so destructive.
Lamont said there will be ample time to dissect what happened.
Earlier, outside the town hall in Wethersfield during a tour of storm damage in central Connecticut, the governor waved off questions about the preparedness of the two public utilities, Eversource and UI for a wind storm that caused what Lamont says is likely to be the state’s third-largest power outage. Ultimately, he said later, it may rank higher.
“Rather than do a debrief on what went wrong, we’re going to make sure we make things right for next three or four days — then we’ll have plenty of time for what ifs,” Lamont said.
But Sen. Norm Needleman, D-Essex, who co-chairs of the Energy and Technology Committee, pressed Eversource for more details about the personnel assigned to restoring power to Connecticut.
It seems illogical, he said, that Tropical Storm Isaias, despite speeds that exceeded 60 mph at times, could have caused more than 600,000 outages in just five hours. Eversource has not provided the state with its peak outages, but Gillett said it could top 800,000.
“How did that lead to one of the worst outages in the history of Connecticut?” Needleman said.
The Essex lawmaker said he fears the utility has not maintained sufficient line support and other maintenance staff in Connecticut in recent years, instead relying on temporarily shifting crews from its affiliates in New Hampshire and Massachusetts when necessary — or by relying on mutual aid from utilities in other states.
Eversource, which serves customers in 149 of the state’s 169 cities and towns, could not provide an estimate Wednesday afternoon of how many workers it had in the field or otherwise supporting the power restoration effort. Spokesman Mitch Gross said there were “hundreds and hundreds” but offered no further details.
Lamont said he spoke by phone to the top executives of both utilities earlier about the recovery, and that more than 1,000 crews are working on restoration, with help coming from New Hampshire and Vermont.
Meanwhile, the governor’s itinerary includes a stop later Wednesday at Eversource headquarters in Berlin for a private briefing by Jim Judge, the chairman, president and chief executive officer of the publicly traded company that provides electricity in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Eversource, the state’s largest provider of electricity, already is the target of consumer ire over a rate hike and sharply higher electric bills while people are home during the pandemic, and because of past responses to weather events.
The utility, then called Northeast Utilities, which merged in 2012 with Boston-based NSTAR and was rebranded Eversource Energy, faced heavy criticism after two major 2011 storms — Tropical Storm Irene and an October Nor’easter — both led to hundreds of thousands of outages.
State legislators and a panel commissioned by then-Gov. Dannel P. Malloy particularly chided the utility at that time for under-investing in tree-trimming work in the first decade of the 2000s. NU and United Illuminating countered that state utility regulators allowed this level of tree-trimming work to occur in exchange for limiting electric rate increases.
The long tail of those policies was clear Wednesday, as Lamont and Michael Rell, Wethersfield’s Republican mayor, viewed storm damage, including an apartment building that lost its roof and a small post-war Cape nearly crushed by a massive oak uprooted in the storm.
“Wethersfield is pretty resilient. We had a tornado in 2009. The governor at that time, I called her up and said, ‘Hey, mom, you want to come down here?’” Rell said.
Lamont laughed.
Rell’s mother is M. Jodi Rell.
“Your mom sent me a nice note the other day,” Lamont said.
The 2009 tornado passed through Michael Rell’s backyard.
“We’re not as bad, I don’t think, as 2009, but it’s pretty bad,” Rell said.
