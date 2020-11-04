Helped by Trump, CT Democrats gain in General Assembly
The unpopularity of President Donald J. Trump in Connecticut appeared to help Democrats increase their majorities in the General Assembly on Tuesday as more than 75% of the state’s 2.3 million voters cast ballots at the polls or by absentee.
With a record number of votes cast by absentee due to the COVID-19 pandemic, legislative leaders braced for a long night awaiting returns, but the first results showed Democrats picking up House seats in the Farmington Valley, Fairfield and Waterbury, while losing a couple in eastern Connecticut.
House Majority Leader Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, said Democrats flipped eight Republican seats, while losing three for a net gain of five — with others unresolved near midnight. Whatever the case, the 91-60 majority was certain to grow to at least a 95-56 margin, Ritter said..
“It could be 100 or it could be 95,” said Ritter, who will succeed Rep. Joe Aresimowicz, D-Berlin as speaker in January.
In the Senate, Democrats claimed to flip two Republican seats, defeating Sen. George Logan, R-Ansonia, in the 17th and Sen. Gennaro Bizzarro, R-New Britain, in the 6th. Republicans were hoping to offset those losses by recapturing a seat in Greenwich.
In the House, the parties traded two prominent seats: the ones held by Aresimowicz and House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, R-Derby. Neither leader sought re-election.
Democrat Eleni Kavros DeGraw of Avon unseated Rep. Leslee Hill, R-Canton, in a rematch of their close 2018 contest in the 17th House District of Avon and Canton, one anticipated by Democrats who saw voter registration tilt their way during Trump’s four years in office.
Unclear was whether the same trends would topple Sen. Kevin Witkos, R-Canton. His 11-town 8th Senate District includes Avon, Canton and Simsbury, all communities that rejected the president and increased their Democratic rolls.
With about half the precincts reporting, Democrat Melissa Osborne of Avon was leading Witkos.
In Waterbury, Democrat Michael DiGiovancarlo unseated Rep. Stephanie Cummings, R-Waterbury, in the 74th House District. Cummings was elected in 2016, when the GOP made stunning gains in the legislature despite Trump’s loss.
Democrat Jennifer Leeper unseated Rep. Brian Farnen, R-Fairfield, in the 132nd House District, where Trump lost by 18 points in 2016, Democrats said. She narrowly lost to him in a special election last year. In Ridgefield, Democrat Aimee Berger-Girvalo won an open seat she nearly captured in 2018 against Rep. John H. Frey, who did not run again.
Democrat John-Michael Parker unseated Rep. Noreen Kokoruda, R-Madison, in a rematch afte losing in a recount two years ago.
Republicans unseated two freshman Democrats in eastern Connecticut: Rep. Pat Wilson-Pheanious of Ashford and Kate Rotella of Stonington. Other Democrats, Reps. Liz Linehan of Cheshire and Cathy Abercrombie of Meriden, were engaged in tight races.
Another potential Democratic pickup was in the open race for the 57th House District of East Windsor and Ellington, an opportunity once Rep. Chris Davis, R-Ellington, declined to run again. Democrats said numbers obtained at the polls showed Jaime Foster, a Democrat cross-endorsed by the Working Families and Independent parties, ahead of Republican David Stavens.
With half the precincts reporting, the race was a 50-50 match.
The Connecticut vote Tuesday for Joe Biden over Trump never was in doubt: The Associated Press called the state for Biden shortly after the polls closed. Less clear was how anti-Trump voters would treat down-ballot races — ignore them, vote Democratic, or split their vote.
Democrats currently hold majorities of 22-14 in the Senate and 90-61 in the House.
Democrat Rick Lopes of New Britain defeated Bizzarro, who won a special election over Lopes in 2019. But a rematch in a presidential year favored the Democrat in the 6th Senate District of New Britain, Berlin and Farmington. Trump lost the district by 23 points in 2016.
Logan was one of the Democrats’ top targets. He faced a rematch from Jorge Cabrera of Hamden, whom he beat two years ago by 85 votes in a recount.
Rep. Geoff Luxenberg, D-Manchester, who spent the day greeting voters at the polls throughout the 14-hour voting day, as he does every election whether on the ballot or not, said he never had seen such an enthusiastic reaction from voters.
He arrived to find a long line of voters waiting at Manchester High School for the doors to open at 6 a.m. More than 2,000 voters had passed through by 4 p.m.
“This definitely feels like the highest turnout and the best response for Democrats that I’ve seen,” Luxenberg said. “So, I’m expecting some good results tonight.”
One of the reasons for his optimism was Nancy Fuggetta, 73, one of the voters who assured him of their vote — and their desire to cast a vote against the president in person.
“I didn’t want to mail it in. This was such an important election, I wanted to come right in and do it myself. I didn’t want to take any chance,” Fuggetta said, standing near the entrance. Her father, a Pearl Harbor survivor, voted by absentee in North Carolina. He’s 101.
Fuggett shot a dark look down the sidewalk at Tina Listro, who held a sign promoting local Republicans and “Women for Trump.” Fuggetta shook her head.
“Trump calls women dogs,” Fuggetta said, her voice low. “I didn’t want to start anything.”
Listro said the voters were cordial to her.
In Fairfield, where Sen. Tony Hwang, R-Fairfield, was leading even as a local House member was losing, a young Republican voter called the suburb purple. Jackson Shostak, 19, who stood at the polls in support of local Republicans, said Trump signs would be hard to find in town.
“It would be a little bit more divisive, and it could hinder support for the candidates,” he said.
