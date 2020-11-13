How is the state’s economy reacting to the pandemic? The CT Mirror’s economic indicator dashboard breaks it down
Connecticut’s economy took a hit when the coronavirus pandemic arrived, and by some measures, there have been improvements. But there is still a lot of recovery ahead.
The CT Mirror’s economic indicator dashboard breaks it down with the latest data.
.
Select an Indicator for a Deeper Dive
