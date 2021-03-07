What we’ve lost, what we’ve learned during our year of COVID

Donna Sullivan displays a heart she brings to show her partner, Walter Zbikowski, when she visits him through a window at Parkway Pavilion Health and Rehabilitation Center in Enfield where Zbikowski is recovering from COVID-19 and other health issues. Zbikowski has been a resident at Parkway Pavilion for six years and Sullivan visited often until March 6 when nursing homes across the state were put on lock down due to the pandemic. Now Sullivan can only visit Zbikowski through the window and talk to him on her cell phone a couple of times a week. | photo by: CT Mirror Staff