‘There’s still work to be done:’ Higher staffing target in nursing homes remains elusive

Advocates are preparing for another push to require a minimum of 4.1 hours of direct care per resident

Sofia Agranovich has lunch at Beechwood Rehabilitation and Nursing Care. It was the third day that a limited number of residents were allowed to have meals together in the dining room, sitting distanced from one another. | photo by: Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org