Pandemic unveils growing suicide crisis for communities of color

Rafiah Maxie holds a photo of her son, Jamal Clay, outside her home on July 9, 2021, in Olympia Fields, Illinois. Maxie’s son, Clay, died by suicide in May 2020. Research shows that while suicide rates have dropped for white Americans in recent years, it is a growing crisis for communities of color.   |   photo by: Taylor Glascock for KHN