How widespread are PFAS chemicals? CT officials are about to inspect more than 2,400 locations

Testing to take place over next two years

A water well near the Killingworth Fire Department and the town hall. Man-made chemicals known as PFAS were found for the first time in the well this spring, which caused state officials to test water in other homes in the town. | photo by: Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org