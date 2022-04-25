For nearly four decades, Malcolm and Margaret Winkley have run a pair of nonprofits in Connecticut that serve individuals with developmental disabilities.

And over the course of those 40 years, the husband and wife used their authority over the two organizations — and the taxpayer money they received — to amass millions of dollars’ worth of real estate.

Now, as Margaret Winkley prepares for retirement, she is looking to cash in on those taxpayer-funded investments by selling off the homes and other related properties.

Reporter Andrew Brown outlines his investigation of the Winkley’s finances in conversation with Long Story Short host Ebong Udoma.

You can read Andrew’s story here.