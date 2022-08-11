An endorsement from former President Donald J. Trump might have helped, but Republican Leora Levy got one other thing she needed to defeat Themis Klarides in the primary for U.S. Senate: widespread support.

Instead of winning big in one area, Levy turned many little victories in towns across Connecticut into a convincing 10-percentage-point win.

Levy carried the vote in at least 126 of Connecticut's 169 towns, according to preliminary data from the Secretary of the State's office. In eastern Connecticut, Levy generally captured a larger percentage of the smaller number of votes available. Klarides did better only in the Naugatuck River Valley, the region she grew up in and represented in the General Assembly.

But Levy's margins were slim all over. In more than 100 towns, the difference in the number of votes separating Klarides and Levy was fewer than 100 — not surprising, given the turnout of about 21% of registered Republicans. But steady wins in towns across Connecticut added up to a total victory of about 10,000 votes, or 10 percentage points.

Peter Lumaj, a third candidate, didn't win in any towns. With 166 of 169 towns' results reported on the Secretary of the State website, Lumaj had 8,605 votes — less than the margin between Levy and Klarides.

As CT Mirror's Managing Editor Stephen helps manage and support a staff of 11 reporters.  His career in daily journalism includes 20 years at The Hartford Courant, where he served as a member of the editorial board, data editor, breaking news editor and bureau chief.  Prior to that Stephen was city editor at the Casper Star-Tribune in Casper, Wyo., and the editor of the Daily Press in Craig, Colo.  He was won many awards for editorial writing, data journalism and breaking news. While he was breaking news editor, The Courant was a named finalist for the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for its coverage of the Sandy Hook shootings.  Busemeyer is a Koeppel Journalism Fellow at Wesleyan University, where he teaches data journalism, and he has also taught at the University of Hartford, the University of Connecticut and the University of Colorado.