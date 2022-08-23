Rob Hotaling won the gubernatorial nomination of the Independent Party on a contested tie-breaking vote Tuesday night that denied Republican Bob Stefanowski a cross endorsement and a valuable second line on the November ballot.

Hotaling, a bank vice president endorsed by the minor party’s state central committee, and Stefanowski were locked in a 79-79 tie when the party’s chairman, Mike Telesca, cast a tie-breaking vote.

The Stefanowski campaign is expected to challenge the vote in court, alleging that Telesca violated his own party’s bylaws by voting twice — once on the ranked choice paper ballots, then in a tie breaker.

The loss is a blow to Stefanowski, who was cross-endorsed by the Independent Party during his first run in 2018. Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, has been cross-endorsed by the Working Families Party, as he was in 2018.

The party caucus at a community center in Guilford, where the Independent Party has largely supplanted Republicans as the minority party, ended in drama and the expectation of a trip to court.

The party is familiar to litigation, much of it arising from factional politics between groups in Danbury and Waterbury.

Stefanowski hosted a reception for Independent Party members at his home in Madison before the caucus, which he briefly visited, checking in with staff who monitored the credentialing of voters and the balloting.

There were three gubernatorial candidates: Hotaling, Stefanowski and Ernestine Holloway. Stefanowski led Hotaling, 79 to 75, with Holloway getting four votes. In the ranked choice voting, Hotaling picked up four votes for a tie.

Hotaling is the married father of four and a senior vice president at Webster Bank, born in Liberia in 1978 to an American father serving as a Peace Corps volunteer and a Liberian mother. They left for the U.S. after a violent coup in 1980.

He became the choice of leaders of a party that once routinely cross-endorsed Republicans for statewide office but is intent this year on trying to establish a separate identity.

“It’s a turning point for this party,” he said.