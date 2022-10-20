Republican Bob Stefanowski made childhood COVID-19 vaccinations a late campaign issue Thursday with a pledge not to require them to attend school and a challenge for Gov. Ned Lamont to make the same promise.

The challenge from the GOP’s gubernatorial nominee comes as a medical advisory committee urged the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to add the vaccine to the recommended immunization schedule for children and adults.

“I would say our governor has tended to follow CDC guidance,” Stefanowski said. “They’re going to recommend it for the states. I’m saying we’ll go against that recommendation if it is, in fact, to mandate it.”

The Lamont administration has not followed all guidance from the CDC, especially on eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations. Rather than follow a complex matrix of health factors, Connecticut rolled out the vaccines by age.

Lamont said Thursday he sees no reason to mandate a vaccination that he sees as likely to become more akin to the annual flu shots, and he called Stefanowski’s challenge an irresponsible politicization of public health policy and procedures.

“I’m not thinking about any new mandates,” Lamont said. “It’s just too politicized right now. And I don’t like the sort of anti-vax tone coming in the political discourse with two weeks to go before an election.”

Gov. Ned Lamont got his bivalent COVID booster on Oct. 7, and he urges parents and their children to follow suit when eligible. MARK PAZNIOKAS / CTMIRROR.ORG

Contrary to an assertion by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that went viral, the CDC list of recommended immunizations is neither a mandate nor even a list that is fully followed by the states, including Connecticut.

The CDC-recommended immunizations for children include some not required to attend school in Connecticut, such as immunizations against the flu and human papillomavirus, the sexually transmitted virus known as HPV.

By state law, the authority to require school immunizations lies not with the governor but the commissioner of public health, in consultation with pediatricians and epidemiologists, among others.

“There are many vaccines that have been recommended. But not all are part of our Connecticut regulations in terms of vaccines required for school,” said Dr. Manisha Juthani, the commissioner of public health.

The list is not lightly changed, and revisions often come years after CDC recommendations. The last addition came a decade ago, when students were required to get two doses of a Hepatitis A vaccine, Juthani said in an interview Thursday.

The CDC added that vaccine to its list of recommended childhood immunizations six years earlier.

“The general principles that have been followed are that, first of all, there needs to be full licensure of a vaccine,” said Juthani, an infectious disease specialist. “There needs to be high parental and physician acceptance of the vaccine. We want to make sure the vaccine is very broadly available.”

Lamont signed a law ending the religious exemption for childhood exemptions, and Stefanowski has sided with Connecticut Residents Against Medical Mandates, a group of parents who opposed to childhood immunizations as a condition of attending school.

Lamont said there is no reason to even discuss requiring the childhood COVID vaccine, which are offered under an emergency authorization.

“I think it’s totally premature. And what I’ve said is absolutely not. It’s an emergency use authorization. I urge people to do it, though. I think it makes really good sense. You know, our children’s hospitals are filling up with respiratory cases for young kids right now. But I have no anticipation of any new mandates.”

Stefanowski said he interprets that as Lamont being open to a mandate at some point.

Stefanowski and his running mate, Laura Devlin, said they oppose any COVID vaccine mandate, but they do not share the opponent group’s views on safety and efficacy.

“I believe in the efficacy of vaccines. I’ve got the vaccine, my kids have the vaccine. I’ve got the booster. I think you do as well,” he said, nodding towards Devlin, a former Pfizer employee. “But we don’t think it should be forced, forced on kids, forced on public employees. It’s up to the person. They should have the choice.”

Stefanowski made his challenge at a press conference. In an interview later Thursday, he said his pledge against a COVID vaccination applied to the current variant and its level of risk.

“Well, I’m always going to do what’s right to protect kids in schools, but the question is the virus today,” he said.

Stefanowski said he would consider a vaccine against a new COVID variant deemed especially dangerous to children as outside his pledge, and he would consider whether a mandate was necessary.

“That would be a new virus to me,” he said. “The virus today, I’m not going to mandate it.”