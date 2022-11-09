Rep. Stephanie Thomas of Norwalk won the party endorsement for secretary of the state at the Democratic convention in Hartford on May 7, 2022. Joe Amon / Connecticut Public

With 58% of the vote, Democrat Stephanie Thomas, a freshman legislator from Norwalk, defeated her Republican opponent Dominic Rapini, a marketing executive and resident of Branford.

Yehyun Kim / ctmirror.org

Election 2022 Results

The race focused on one of the secretary of state’s major responsibilities: managing Connecticut’s voters and elections, an issue that has received increased attention in the wake of former President Trump’s unfounded claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Thomas’ campaign centered on her commitment to expanding voter accessibility, including support for the ballot referendum that would allow in-person early voting.

Democrats swept the races for Connecticut’s four constitutional offices — secretary of the state, treasurer, comptroller and attorney general — reinforcing the party’s grip on the state.

Democrats outnumber registered Republicans nearly 2-1 in Connecticut (though unaffiliated voters outnumber them both). It’s been over two decades since a Republican held one of these offices in Connecticut.

Avatar photo

Katy Golvala is a member of our three-person investigative team. Originally from New Jersey, Katy earned a bachelor’s degree in English and Mathematics from Williams College and received a master’s degree in Business and Economic Journalism from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in August 2021. Her work experience includes roles as a Business Analyst at A.T. Kearney, a Reporter and Researcher at Investment Wires, and a Reporter at Inframation, covering infrastructure in Latin America and the Caribbean.