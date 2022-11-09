With 58% of the vote, Democrat Stephanie Thomas, a freshman legislator from Norwalk, defeated her Republican opponent Dominic Rapini, a marketing executive and resident of Branford.

The race focused on one of the secretary of state’s major responsibilities: managing Connecticut’s voters and elections, an issue that has received increased attention in the wake of former President Trump’s unfounded claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Thomas’ campaign centered on her commitment to expanding voter accessibility, including support for the ballot referendum that would allow in-person early voting.

Democrats swept the races for Connecticut’s four constitutional offices — secretary of the state, treasurer, comptroller and attorney general — reinforcing the party’s grip on the state.

Democrats outnumber registered Republicans nearly 2-1 in Connecticut (though unaffiliated voters outnumber them both). It’s been over two decades since a Republican held one of these offices in Connecticut.