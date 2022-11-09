Erick Russell, a Democrat and a partner with Pullman and Comley, defeated Republican Harry Arora, a financial services professional, in the contest to succeed retiring Treasurer Shawn Wooden.

Garnering 52% of votes, Russell became the first Black LGBTQ candidate elected to statewide office.

Russell said he is committed to building on the state Capitol’s renewed focus on savings and debt management. While he has stated that Gov. Ned Lamont and the legislature’s majority have made strides towards this goal, Russell has expressed concerns over the administration’s decision to shift the burden of pension debt onto future taxpayers.

Russell also spoke out against Lamont’s use of bond premiums to fund the debt service, which critics liken to using one credit card to pay off another.

Democrats swept the races for Connecticut’s four constitutional offices — secretary of the state, treasurer, comptroller and attorney general — reinforcing the party’s grip on the state.

Democrats outnumber registered Republicans nearly 2-1 in Connecticut (though unaffiliated voters outnumber them both). It’s been over two decades since a Republican held one of these offices in Connecticut.