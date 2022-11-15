While reelected Gov. Ned Lamont gained ground in Connecticut's suburbs and shoreline, he picked up far fewer votes in some major cities compared to 2018, largely because of lower turnout.

In Bridgeport this year, for example, Lamont beat Stefanowski by nearly 8,400 votes (12,523 to 4,151), while in 2018 his win margin was over 18,000 votes (23,383 to 5,337). This year, Lamont took 75.1% of Bridgeport's votes; in 2018, he took 81.5%.

Hartford, New Haven and Bridgeport also saw large drops in voter turnout, 30%, 40% and 26% respectively.

In New Haven, Lamont's win margin decreased from around 23,000 votes in 2018 to around 13,000 in 2022, a 44% decrease. In Hartford, his win margin dropped by over 8,000 votes, a 34% decrease.

