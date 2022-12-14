U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-3rd District, joined award-winning journalist Katie Couric on Tuesday to introduce new legislation that would improve detection of breast cancer.

The Find It Early Act aims to ensure all insurance providers cover mammograms, breast ultrasounds and breast MRIs without copayments or deductibles.

DeLauro said she believes every woman should have access to these preventive services.

“It’s imperative that all women regardless of where they live and whatever their insurance is, that they have access to these critical additional screenings without any additional costs, especially with the nationwide reporting standard, which is imminent,” DeLauro said, who is a 35-year breast cancer survivor thanks to early detection.

Couric, the former TODAY show host who was diagnosed with breast cancer over the summer, has since worked to gain congressional support for the bill with the goal of providing women free early breast cancer screenings.

“I have access to the best health care money can buy, but no woman in this country should have to forgo life-saving screenings because insurance doesn’t cover it,” Couric said. “It’s simply not right. As my breast radiologist would say, it’s a disgrace.”

This story was originally published Dec. 13, 2022, by WSHU.org.