Session 1: Mark Pazniokas and the Politics of 2023

Decisions made in Hartford often have more impact on Connecticut than laws passed in Washington.

So, what can we expect from the upcoming CT legislative session and Gov. Ned Lamont’s second term? CT Mirror Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Pazniokas joins host John Dankosky to break it down.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: University of Hartford, Wilde Auditorium & livestreamed via Zoom

Admission: Free

Session 2: Legislative Preview Reporter Roundtable

John Dankosky sits down with CT Mirror Economic Development Reporter Erica Phillips, Housing and Children’s Issues Reporter Ginny Monk, and Justice Reporter Jaden Edison to talk about potential legislation to look out for this session.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Zoom

Admission: Free

Session 3: Keith Phaneuf’s Big Budget Review

CT Mirror State Budget Reporter Keith Phaneuf joins host John Dankosky to discuss the budget battles expected during this legislative session.

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Zoom

Admission: Free