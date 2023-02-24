House Bill 6400, which would ban what’s called “hostile architecture” in Connecticut’s public spaces, had a public hearing in the Planning and Development Committee on Feb. 17.

Hostile architecture is an urban design method typically used to keep people from lying down or camping in a certain location; it often targets people experiencing homelessness.

It usually encompasses features such as armrests on benches, boulders or spikes. Most who submitted written testimony, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut and Connecticut Voices for Children, were in favor of the bill. The Connecticut Council of Small Towns opposed the bill.